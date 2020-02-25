FIRST LOOK: Next week’s EastEnders in 10 pictures

Next week's EastEnders sees Whitney in court for her bail hearing, but with Gray under pressure, will it all run smoothly? Elsewhere, Suki's lies start to catch up with her and Keegan gets arrested...

Whitney goes to court

Whitney is nervous ahead of her bail hearing, but Gray reassures her.

Later Gray lies to Tiffany about Whitney's state, giving everyone false hope.

Gray is feeling the pressure from all angles and the stress of representing Whitney is starting to take its toll.

Things get worse when his boss tries to persuade him to make Kush plead guilty, admitting it would help Whitney's case.

The day of Whitney's bail hearing arrives and she is a bundle of nerves as she arrives in the court room.

Gray tries to hide his stress as he struggles under the pressure.

As her friends and family wait outside, tensions start to boil over for Whitney and soon things get heated in the courtroom.

Whitney struggles to keep her cool, but will she get bail?

Keegan's day from hell

Keegan's week gets off to a great start when Iqra tells him Masood has given them his old food van.

The pair make grand plans for their business, and Chantelle offers to help her brother with his loan application.

But as Tiffany and Keegan head home, their day takes a sudden turn when they see a burglar running from their flat.

During a scuffle the thief swipes Tiffany's wedding ring from her finger... but as the police race over it's Keegan who finds himself getting handcuffed.

The walls close in on Suki

It's Daniel's memorial, but Shirley is growing suspicious of Suki's behaviour.

Later Shirley talks to Jean about Suki's cancer, but will she work out that she's faking it?

The confrontation between Jean and Shirley leads to an argument, but Shirley is quick to apologise.

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

