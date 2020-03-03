FIRST LOOK: Next week’s EastEnders in 10 pictures

Next week's EastEnders sees Gray spiralling out of control, but how much will Chantelle suffer when he lashes out? Also, Jay proposes to Lola, and Jean exposes Suki's cancer lies...

Gray loses control

Gray is fuming to when he gets his belongings sent from from work after being suspended.

Chantelle tries to support her husband, but he warns her not to tell her family what has happened at work.

When he learns his firm have dropped Whitney's case, he is fuming. But will he represent Whitney alone?

Gray later takes his anger over work out on Chantelle, leading to her asking Karen to babysit to get the kids out of the house and to safety.

Mitch works out Gray's secret

Mitch hears Jack talking about seeing Gray going into a hotel and thinks that he's having an affair, so he does some digging and is shocked to discover Gray has been suspended.

Gray lashes out at Chantelle, thinking she told her dad about him losing his job.

But while she recovers at home from his attack, he is horrified to realise that Mitch worked out the truth himself.

Mick worries about Linda

Despite her progress, Mick worries about Linda's drinking and searches for her secret stash of alcohol.

Linda catches Mick searching the house and is upset to realise that he still doesn't trust her.

Mick reassures Linda that she is doing brilliantly, and praises her as she prepares to go to another meeting.

Stuart sees her at the meeting and, sensing that she is struggling, offers her support.

Jay proposes

Jay plans to pop the question to Lola, but while he is checking the ring, Lexi sees him.

Lexi promises to keep Jay's secret, but when Lola gets home to a romantic lunch, will she say yes when Jay pops the question?

Jean confronts Suki

After more digging, Jean accuses Suki of lying about having cancer in front of her whole family.

While Suki's family are horrified by the accusations, it's clear that Kheerat and Ash think there might be some truth in Jean's words.

Will Ash and Kheerat confront their mum? And will Jean regret causing trouble?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

