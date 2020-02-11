FIRST LOOK: Next week’s EastEnders in 10 pictures

The EastEnders' 35th anniversary has finally arrived, and all four episodes will take place on the same day as the drama of the long-awaited boat party plays out.

But as the trouble unfolds, multiple lives are left hanging in the balance and one character is set to meet a watery end...

The Carters reach breaking point

It's the day of The Vic boat party, but Mick isn't in the party mood as he continues to reel from signing the divorce papers.

Linda revels in her divorce, but her celebrations come to a halt when she comes to blows with Shirley.

When Linda sees Mick and Whitney looking cosy across the Square she orders the party coach to leave without them.

On the boat drunk Linda embarrass herself and her family, is this the end of the Carters for good?

Tragedy for the Beales

Ian considers reaching out to his son, but before he can Bobby is left fighting for his life after being attacked.

Bex realises she knows who attacked Bobby and texts Ian to reveal who landed his son in hospital.

Peter arrives at the hospital to see Bobby, who is having emergency surgery to save his life.

Meanwhile, Ian is on the boat looking for revenge on Bobby's attacker, but as he confronts them, disaster strikes...

A final showdown for the Mitchells

Ben is determined to stop Keanu killing Callum, and ends up going to desperate lengths to save the life of the man he loves.

Phil is on his own revenge mission and threatens Karen to get closer to Keanu.

Eventually Phil and Ben come face-to-face with Keanu on the boat and soon their actions have disastrous consequences...

Secrets and lies for the Brannings

With the party on the boat underway, Denise encourages Jack to reveal that he has been helping Lauren since her break up with Peter.

Max reacts badly to the news and things turn nasty... with Jack punching Max. Will their fight turn deadly?

Confession time for the Truemans

Patrick is getting increasingly annoyed by Isaac's behaviour and tells Sheree it is time to reveal that he's his father.

Sheree pleads with Patrick not to tell Isaac the truth.

But Patrick ignores her and goes to reveal everything. But just at the last moment the party is thrown into chaos as tragedy strikes...

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Which storyline are you looking forward to the most next week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!