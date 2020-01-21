FIRST LOOK: Next week’s EastEnders in 10 pictures

There's drama in next week's EastEnders when Leo plunges off a balcony, Suki Panesar arrives, and Linda and Ollie go missing...

Leo's balcony plunge

Leo causes trouble at the market and hurls abuse at Kat, leading to her tearing his stall apart.

Leo is stunned when the police arrive and take him away and soon Kat, Kush, Martin and Whiney decide to go to the Prince Albert to celebrate getting rid of him.

Whitney is horrified when Leo returns later on and corners her... but when Kush comes to Whitney's rescue but things quickly get out of hand.

As Leo grabs Whitney, Kush accidentally shoves Leo off the balcony and he plunges to the ground below.

Everyone is horrified as the paramedics race Leo to hospital, but will he be okay?

Kush is wracked with guilt, but Kat is adamant he can't tell the truth to the police.

The police arrive to speak to Kush, but what will he tell them?

Suki Panesar arrives

Suki doesn't waste any time making herself at home in Walford, but as she goes to find daughter, Ash, she dramatically collapses.

Ash is horrified by her mum's collapse and later she's torn when Suki pleads with her to call a truce.

As Suki settles into life on Albert Square, it soon becomes clear she's got an ulterior motive. But what is it?

Linda and Ollie go missing

Mick is pleased to see Linda sober and spending time with Ollie.

But when Linda and Ollie go missing, Mick immediately fears the worst. Will they be okay?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

