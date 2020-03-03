EastEnders fans shocked by Kat Moon's confession as she tells Bex about daughter Zoe

Fans of EastEnders were left shocked by Kat Moon's confession last night as she told Bex Fowler how long it's been since her daughter Zoe left Walford.

Bex has been considering leaving Walford for a fresh start after collapsing when she took contaminated drugs.

In Monday night's episode of the soap (March 2 2020) Bex confessed to Kat that she wanted to go travelling for a year.

Bex told Kat she wants to go travelling (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Read More: EastEnders set for schedule shake-up this week

Mum-of-five Kat soon made an admission about her own daughter and her absence from the square.

She said: "Look, my Zoe was meant to go away for a bit. It'll be 15 years soon."

In June, it will be 15 years since Zoe left Walford for Ibiza and fans can't quite believe it.

Wow 15 years already since Zoe left @bbceastenders #Eastenders 😮 — Jez (@jezbit1220) March 2, 2020

Ohhh Zoe mention. 15 years. Living with Den's child. #EastEnders — Dennis Rickman’s bottle of vodka (@yooucancallmeal) March 2, 2020

While Kat lamented she'd bring Zoe home in a heartbeat if she could, but that was because as a mother she was selfish, it made Bex realise she need to come clean to her own parents.

Bex headed home to tell Sonia and Martin about her decision to go travelling in Australia.

Bex told her family she's going to Australia with her friend (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Read More: FIRST LOOK: Next week's EastEnders in 10 pictures

Sonia was upset by Bex's news, but will her exit only be temporary?

In January, it was announced that Bex actress Jasmine Armfield had quit the BBC soap.

Will Bex return in a year's time, or will she start a new life somewhere else like Zoe?

Zoe has been gone from Walford for 15 years (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

During her five years on Albert Square, Zoe's storylines included finding out her sister Kat was actually her mother and a tricky relationship with Dennis Rickman.

Zoe faked a pregnancy to keep Dennis, who was in love with his adoptive sister, Sharon.

Wow 15 years since Zoe left.

Dennis's dad, Den, eventually stepped in to get Zoe pregnant for real, but Dennis caught them in bed together and told Den's wife, Chrissie.

The two women later teamed up for revenge and Chrissie killed Den.

Whilst Chrissie was charged with murder, Zoe decided to leave Walford and went to Ibiza.

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!