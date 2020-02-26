EastEnders fans furious and demand Sharon has more screen time after Dennis's death

Fans of EastEnders have been left feeling furious that they haven't seen much of Sharon Mitchell following the death of her eldest son Dennis.

Last week, for the soap's 35th anniversary, residents of Albert Square gathered on a boat on the River Thames to celebrate The Queen Vic winning best London pub.

However it all ended in disaster after the boat crashed and started to take on water.

The accident led to the death of 13-year-old Dennis Rickman Jr, who drowned as his mum Sharon gave birth to her second son.

Dennis died (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

This week, Albert Square residents are still processing the events of last week and Sharon has been struggling with the death of Denny.

In yesterday's episode (Tuesday February 26 2020) Sharon took her newborn for a walk and ran into Karen Taylor, who is the baby's paternal grandmother.

Sharon took her baby for a walk (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Whilst Karen gave her new grandson a cuddle, she revealed that Phil attacking Keanu caused the crash, which ultimately led to Denny's death.

Sharon was stunned saying: "Phil killed my Denny?"

However, this little snippet of Sharon wasn't enough for viewers who don't feel they've seen enough of her this week and demanded to see more of her.

3 Sharon scenes in 2 episodes fuming #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/Xmu4Kra08O — Mo Harris Comedy Queen (@MoharrisfanEE) February 25, 2020

Sharon needs more screen time #EastEnders — seersh (@saoirseweir) February 25, 2020

So Sharon got 2 tiny scenes then just 1. Will Sharon maybe,get the C plot next time if are lucky. I can see why they are struggling with material for her, her child has only died #EastEnders — Kathy Lars (@EESprite) February 25, 2020

sharon better get more screen time this episode #EastEnders — laura (@kelliestroisha) February 25, 2020

So we’ve got 3 Sharon scenes in two episodes?



Please don’t screw this up.#EastEnders — ALESSIA (Mourning Dennis III & Drunk Linda) (@Alessiaa12456) February 25, 2020

A second Sharon scene! Boy, they're treating us tonight. #EastEnders — Not Seth (@guestofseth) February 25, 2020

Exactly.



She’s had 2 scenes in 2 episodes. — ALESSIA (Mourning Dennis III & Drunk Linda) (@Alessiaa12456) February 25, 2020

WHERE’S SHARON’S SCREEN TIME.#EastEnders — ALESSIA (Mourning Dennis III & Drunk Linda) (@Alessiaa12456) February 25, 2020

Lack of Sharon so far not pleasing me #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/ItwKC4Xw4H — Mo Harris Comedy Queen (@MoharrisfanEE) February 25, 2020

Now Sharon knows Phil is responsible for the crash that killed Dennis, what will she do?

And it's only set to get worse as there is another secret that Sharon is unaware of.

Sharon has no idea that her best friend Ian had an argument with Dennis before he died.

Ian and Dennis argued before he died (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Ian found out Dennis was responsible for Bobby Beale's online harassment, which led to Bobby being beaten and needing life-saving surgery.

Ian locked Dennis in a room on the boat's lower deck planning to take him to the police after the party.

Sharon needs more screen time.

Before the boat crashed, Dennis left Sharon a voicemail telling her what Ian had done.

Dennis left Sharon a voicemail telling her Ian locked him in a room on the boat (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

As the boat crashed, Ian tried to save Dennis and managed to get him out of the room.

But a surge of water caused the teen to drown.

Will Sharon ever listen to the voicemail? Will she find out what happened with Ian and Dennis?

