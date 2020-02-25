EastEnders fans confused by Maisie Smith's 'bottomless' Insta pic

Fans of EastEnders have been left confused by Maisie Smith's 'bottomless' Instagram picture.

The actress, who plays Tiffany Butcher in the BBC soap, posed for pictures wearing tan-coloured trousers.

She captioned the post: "Don't cha wish yo gf was a freak like me #pussycatdolls #urockedmyworld," quoting the song 'Don't Cha' by the Pussycat dolls.

However viewers were left confused thinking Maisie had no trousers on!

One wrote: "Thought you had no trousers on."

A second commented: "At first I thought you weren't wearing any trousers."

A third said: "Omg I thought you were naked."

The pictures come after Maisie and EastEnders co-star Zack Morris, who plays Tiffany's husband Keegan Baker, both denied they were in a relationship in real life.

It was reported the two had grown close and were spotted leaving the show's 35th anniversary party together.

A TV source said to MailOnline: "Maisie and Zack are very close off-screen, as well as being a married couple in EastEnders. They were the only cast members to share a cab home together after the party on Saturday night.

Tiffany and Keegan are married (Credit: BBC)

"They couldn't resist showing their affections for each other, with Maisie tickling the back of Zack's neck as they left the party" a second insider added.

"Romance blossomed as their characters grew closer, which only adds to their chemistry on screen.

"They're adorable together and the rest of the cast think it's really sweet they've connected in this way."

However, as reported in OK! Maisie and Zack both denied they're dating.

Maisie said: "I film most of my scenes with Zack, naturally we've built a great friendship. Nothing but mates."

Maisie and Zack denied that they're dating (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders SPOILERS: Gray's temper spirals out of control

Zack added: "The majority of our filming days are spent together so we have grown closer as friends but nothing more than that."

It looks like Tiffany and Keegan's relationship will be tested this week when Keegan plans a surprise for Tiffany.

However things don't quite to to plan. Will he be able to show his wife how much she means to him?

Last year, Tiffany and Keegan shocked their families when they announced they were getting married.

Keegan plans a surprise for Tiffany but it doesn't go right (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders viewers confused about Phil Mitchell's whereabouts after boat tragedy

Their families were not happy at the idea as Keegan is 18 and Tiffany is 16.

However they were adamant on tying the knot and went up to Scotland to get married.

Although their families tried to stop them at first, they eventually accepted it was what they wanted.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!