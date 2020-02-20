EastEnders' Whitney Dean will find out her fate in hour-long special next month

Next month, Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) will learn her fate in an hour-long EastEnders' special.

Vulnerable Whitney is currently facing a very uncertain future after she killed stalker, Leo King, in an act of self-defence in distressing scenes last week.

Leo attacked Whitney with a knife (Credit BBC)

New EastEnders spoilers have shown that in episodes set to air during the first week of March, Whitney will attend a bail hearing, as her nightmare over Leo continues.

Fans have watched in horror as Leo has traumatised and stalked Whitney over the past few months, making her life a living hell.

Leo has been hellbent on seeking revenge for his father's death, for which he blames Whitney. Leo is the son of Tony King, who abused Whitney for years as a child, before Bianca, her step mum found out, and he was sent to prison where he later killed himself.

Leo believed that Whitney made the whole thing up and targeted her as a result in an attempt to avenge his dad's death, even going as far as hiding in Whitney's loft and spying on her through a peephole.

Tony King groomed and abused Whitney for years (Credit BBC)

Prior to stalking Whitney, Leo spent months seducing her, and then took her to a hotel where the pair slept together.

When Leo left Whitney's attic and cornered her in her bedroom with a knife, ranting about getting 'justice' for his dad, things turned physical between the pair and Whitney was forced to defend herself.

As Leo attempted to stab Whitney, she managed to get hold of the knife, and Leo fell onto it, dying from the injury.

When Whitney realised what she had done, she decided to call Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) to come and help her. However, when Whitney is arrested for murdering Leo, she lies about calling Mick.

Whitney called Mick after stabbing Leo in self-defence (Credit BBC)

While Whitney is adamant that she only acted in self-defence, her lawyer Gray Atkins is suspicious.

Do you think Whitney deserves to go to prison?

