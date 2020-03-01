EastEnders' Whitney covered in blood in shocking new trailer

Whitney Dean's life looks to go from bad to worse in a shocking new EastEnders trailer.

The market trader is locked up under suspicion of murder after she killed deranged stalker Leo King in self defence after he attacked her in her home.

Whitney looks terrified in the shocking trailer (Credit: BBC)

Now in prison with police and the CPS convinced it was a cold-blooded murder and not self defence Whitney is hitting breaking point.

And in a new trailer airing on the BBC, Whitney's desperation is evident as she screams out.

She can be seen breaking down while covered in blood in her cell - and it looks like she's been involved in a desperate fight.

She cries out: "Nothing's going to change what I did."

Whitney confessed to killing Leo after surviving the boat crash last week after opting against ditching the knife in the Thames and hiding the body.

Mick Carter had hatched the plan to help her hide the body after she called him in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Leo had tried to kill Whitney but came a cropper himself (Credit: BBC)

And after dragging her to the party - murder weapon in her handbag - he changed his mind about helping her and left her with no option but to confess to the police at the dockside.

Proffering the weapon, neatly wrapped in a tea towel, Whitney told the cop: "You need to arrest me. I know it's bad timing but I've killed someone. He's on my kitchen floor."

They did and she's been locked up ever since with the police not believing her over her stalking ordeal or that it was self-defence. Everything has gone against her and she faces decades in prison if found guilty of murder.

The police detective told her: "You admit to fatally injuring the victim and having fatally injuring him you made no attempt to save his life instead you left him dead or dying and went to a party.

"Whitney Dean you murdered Leo King and I believe we have enough the charge you with his murder."

Will Whitney go to prison for life or will she be able to convince the courts of her innocence?

