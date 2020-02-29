The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 29th February 2020
EastEnders

EastEnders viewers spot massive blunder as Sharon's glass refills itself

Fans were amused by the editing error, which was a bit of much needed light relief in Friday's episode.

By Entertainment Daily
Updated:

Imagine if half way through your G&T it magically just refilled itself - wouldn't it be great? Well, for Sharon on EastEnders, that dream became reality this week.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted the editing error on Friday night's episode, while Sharon Mitchell was grieving for her son Dennis after his shock death.

Sharon's glass had magically refilled itself within a second. (Credit: BBC)

In a rare heart to heart with Shirley in the pub, we saw Sharon's glass was almost empty. But when she picked it up to take a sip a second later, it was full.

Of course, the small editing blunder didn't go unnoticed by Easties fans.

The people of Twitter were suitably impressed with Sharon's never-ending G&T - let's be honest, who wouldn't be?

The blunder was a bit of much-needed light relief from this week's episodes, which left viewers absolutely heartbroken as we saw Sharon almost try to take her own life.

Last week, her 13-year-old son Dennis tragically drowned after the boat hosting The Queen Vic's party crashed.

But as Dennis died, Sharon was giving birth to her second son.

Read more: EastEnders fans furious as Dennis Rickman is killed

Since finding out about Dennis, Sharon has been grieving and struggling to accept her newborn.

Sharon is struggling to come to terms with caring for a newborn. (Credit: BBC)

In Thursday night's episode Sharon took her baby over to Karen Taylor, who is the baby's paternal grandmother.

Karen spotted that Sharon had packed a lot of nappies and jokingly said that Sharon was going to run away and leave the baby with her.

Then later Sharon went back to the Mitchells' home, where she once lived, looking at pictures of Dennis. She took out a bottle of pills from her bag. Ian found her and she admitted she couldn't go through with it.

Perhaps that's because she's more of a glass half full type...

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Trending Articles

 Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce engagement and pregnancy
Coronation Street confirms Shona is back as Julia Goulding returns to filming
Gogglebox viewers in stitches over Abbie’s genital wart gaffe
Stacey Solomon hits back at mum-shaming trolls slamming her for 'cuddling Rex too much'
Pregnant mum-of-21 Sue Radford hits back at criticism over daughter, 18, expecting a baby
Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse has reportedly asked bosses for an older dance partner