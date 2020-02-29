EastEnders viewers spot massive blunder as Sharon's glass refills itself

Imagine if half way through your G&T it magically just refilled itself - wouldn't it be great? Well, for Sharon on EastEnders, that dream became reality this week.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted the editing error on Friday night's episode, while Sharon Mitchell was grieving for her son Dennis after his shock death.

Sharon's glass had magically refilled itself within a second. (Credit: BBC)

In a rare heart to heart with Shirley in the pub, we saw Sharon's glass was almost empty. But when she picked it up to take a sip a second later, it was full.

Of course, the small editing blunder didn't go unnoticed by Easties fans.

The people of Twitter were suitably impressed with Sharon's never-ending G&T - let's be honest, who wouldn't be?

Sharon picks up near empty glass but then drinks a full one miracles do happen #EastEnders — kate fenners nightingale (@kate66) February 28, 2020

The blunder was a bit of much-needed light relief from this week's episodes, which left viewers absolutely heartbroken as we saw Sharon almost try to take her own life.

Last week, her 13-year-old son Dennis tragically drowned after the boat hosting The Queen Vic's party crashed.

But as Dennis died, Sharon was giving birth to her second son.

Since finding out about Dennis, Sharon has been grieving and struggling to accept her newborn.

Sharon is struggling to come to terms with caring for a newborn. (Credit: BBC)

In Thursday night's episode Sharon took her baby over to Karen Taylor, who is the baby's paternal grandmother.

Karen spotted that Sharon had packed a lot of nappies and jokingly said that Sharon was going to run away and leave the baby with her.

Then later Sharon went back to the Mitchells' home, where she once lived, looking at pictures of Dennis. She took out a bottle of pills from her bag. Ian found her and she admitted she couldn't go through with it.

Perhaps that's because she's more of a glass half full type...

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

