EastEnders viewers sickened as Gray rapes wife Chantelle

Viewers of EastEnders feared Gray Atkins has raped his wife Chantelle, after he led her upstairs in last night's (Friday, December 27) episode.

Over the last few months, viewers have seen Gray's abuse towards his wife intensify.

A couple of months ago Chantelle discovered she was pregnant and Gray agreed to go to counselling for his anger.

Gray has physically hurt Chantelle on several occasions (Credit: BBC)

Sadly Chantelle lost the baby and when Gray found out he was heartbroken, but also upset his wife had kept the miscarriage from him for a couple of weeks.

Recently the pair decided to renew their vows, but earlier this week their plans went west when their venue cancelled.

After Gray accused Chantelle of not trying hard enough to find a new venue, she was hurt and in last night's episode, when she suggested waiting till next year, he secretly planned the vow renewal to be at their home.

Gray organised the vow renewal to be at their home (Credit: BBC)

Although Mitch could see that something wasn't right with Chantelle, she told her dad she was just worried about her brother Keanu, who hadn't been seen in days.

After the renewal, Gray told Chantelle they were going on a honeymoon to the Canary Islands and he suggested they tried again for a baby.

However after their family left, the hairdresser tried her best to avoid Gray.

Chantelle was clearly terrified (Credit: BBC)

He soon lost his temper and told her they agreed to try for another baby, before leading her up the stairs.

As they went up the stairs, the duff duff started.

Although viewers didn't see what happened, they fear Gray has raped Chantelle.

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

