EastEnders trailer shows Linda trapped underwater for death episodes

It's set to be an explosive week in EastEnders and the BBC soap has teased the episodes in a new trailer.

For the 35th anniversary the soap is pulling out all the stops with a deadly boat disaster that will claim the life of at least one major character.

Alcoholic Linda Carter can be seen screaming for help as her estranged husband Mick fights to save her from drowning as the boat capsizes.

Back on the booze, Linda shouts for everyone to get the party started while kicking off the bash for The Queen Vic's pub of the year win.

But things take a turn when the boat runs into trouble and Linda's left collapsed on the floor of the sinking boat.

Water swirls around her as she comes to and realises she's trapped.

Linda screams for help as her estranged husband Mick fights to try and find her on the rapidly going down boat - but he's not alone.

Ian Beale can also be seen racing through the boat as it sinks underwater, while Phil Mitchell is taking revenge on Keanu Taylor on deck.

Mick screams for Linda on the boat (Credit: ITV)

"Least you can do is look me in the eye after stabbing me in the back," he tells a bloodied and beaten Keanu. But what is Keanu hiding?

After kidnapping Callum Highway and leaving him to die, Callum lays motionless on the ground begging for someone to save him - will Ben get there in time?

It was revealed recently that the soap's 35th anniversary will be spent on a boat sailing down the River Thames, celebrating the The Vic winning 'Best Pub' in London.

However it won't be smooth sailing as a major character will die in the disaster.

An insider told The Sun: "Where better for a major death than on the Thames itself, which is so central to the show?

"Trouble has been brewing in Walford for a while, and they decided it was the perfect occasion to see off a big name."

The source continued: "It's thought that, as part of the dramatic scenes, Sharon will give birth on the boat, but she is just one of many who could see themselves go overboard to an icy, watery death."

Who do you think will die? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!