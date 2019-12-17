EastEnders' Tilly Keeper pays tribute to co-star Jasmine Armfield on her 21st birthday

Tilly Keeper, who plays Louise Mitchell in EastEnders, has sent a birthday message to her co-star Jasmine Armfield as she turns 21.

Tilly, 22, tweeted a picture of her and Jasmine.

@jasarmfield is 21 today, and I feel rather emotional because my baby girl is all grown up. Thank you for being my best friend, sweet thing! Keep it juicy 🍑 pic.twitter.com/igl1FJcvN0 — Tilly Keeper (@tillykeeper) December 17, 2019

Alongside the picture she wrote: "@jasarmfield is 21 today, and I feel rather emotional because my baby girl is all grown up.

"Thank you for being my best friend, sweet thing! Keep it juicy."

Fans rushed to wish Jasmine a happy birthday.

One wrote: "Happy birthday @jasarmfield x."

A second tweeted: "Happy birthday, have a fantastic birthday xx."

Fans of the show know Tilly's character Louise and Jasmine's alter ego Bex Fowler are also best friends.

Tilly and Jasmine are best friends off-screen and on-screen (Credit: BBC)

Viewers have seen Bex struggle with her mental health this year.

After becoming so stressed out about her A-Level exams, Bex began taking ADHD medication to help her focus.

She started becoming so paranoid and stressed that she ended up running away, however she was brought home by Stuart Highway.

Although she stopped taking the medication, Bex became overwhelmed at the prospect of going to Oxford University.

Bex has struggled with her mental health (Credit: BBC)

The night before she was due to leave, she attempted to take her own life by overdosing on pills, leaving a note for her parents.

Luckily, her mum Sonia found her in time and she survived.

Meanwhile, Bex's best friend Louise recently gave birth to a baby girl, who she named Peggy after her grandmother.

Louise became a mother (Credit: ITV)

However Louise has no idea Peggy's father, Keanu, is also the father of her stepmother Sharon's unborn baby.

With Christmas set to be dramatic, it looks like the truth will come out.

And with Tilly Keeper departing the soap, what does this mean for Louise and Keanu?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

