EastEnders star Tilly Keeper asks fans for help joining Stranger Things season 4

Tilly Keeper, who plays Louise Mitchell in EastEnders, has asked fans for help joining season four of Stranger Things.

The actress posted a picture outside of The Secret Cinema, set up as Starcourt Mall from the Netflix series.

She captioned the post: "Please submit this to The Duffer Brothers as my pledge to play Steve Harrington's girlfriend in Stranger Things Season four."

Fans rushed to comment saying they would love to see her in the show's next season.

One wrote: "Omg, yes this should happen! I'd love to see you in Stranger Things four."

A second said: "Wait, why can I legit see this happening?"

Another commented: "@strangerthingstv this amazing icon needs to be in your next series!"

Tilly wants to join the next season of Stranger Things as Steve Harrington's girlfriend (Credit: YouTube/Netflix)

Tilly is currently playing Louise in EastEnders, however it was recently announced she would be leaving the BBC soap after four years of playing Louise.

Tilly, 22, told The Sun Online: "I have loved playing Louise Mitchell over these past few years, and I feel honoured to have been part of such an iconic show.

"Working with our incredible cast and crew has been a joy and I shall miss my EastEnders family greatly."

Her alter ego has recently gone through a tough heartbreak after finding out her fiancé Keanu, who is the father of her daughter, is also the father of her stepmother Sharon's child.

Tilly plays Phil Mitchell's daughter, Louise (Credit: BBC)

After discovering the truth, she set up Keanu to be kidnapped by Martin Fowler, who agreed to kill Keanu on behalf of Sharon's husband Phil and his son Ben.

However Martin and Linda Carter actually helped Keanu to flee the country.

Louise set up Keanu to be kidnapped (Credit: BBC)

As reported in Digital Spy, Louise's mum Lisa will realise in coming weeks that Louise isn't coping as a single mum and suggest they move to Portugal, as they planned before.

Is this Louise's exit storyline?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

