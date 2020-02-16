EastEnders teases devastating shock for Jack Branning

As we approach the big 35th anniversary episodes EastEnders has teased a devastating shock for Jack Branning next week.

Policeman Jack will be given some life-changing news during the boat party to celebrate the Queen Vic's Pub of the Year award.

Jack looks shocked by the news (Credit: BBC)

As the celebrations get underway the residents of Albert Square take full advantage of the bash and enjoy themselves while sailing the Thames.

But below deck other things are going on with many characters in harm's way.

The new spoiler pictures show the moment the boat's captain tells Jack there has been a serious incident on board.

Read more: Barbara Windsor 'remembers working behind the bar' in the Queen Vic

He looks on shell-shocked in one of the pictures while Big Mo looks to be shouting in horror at what she's just been told.

Jack's partner Denise Fox, Patrick Trueman, Sheree Trueman and Isaac Baptiste can all be seen reacting in shock as they hear what has happened.

Following the captain's huge announcement to the party, chaos takes hold on board and one person won't make it through the night.

The others seem horrified by what's happened (Credit: BBC)

It is believed that the boat will go down in a huge disaster spelling the end of at least one person's life.

It was revealed recently that the soap's 35th anniversary will be spent on a boat sailing down the River Thames, celebrating the The Vic winning 'Best Pub' in London.

However it won't be smooth sailing as a major character will die in the disaster.

Read more: EastEnders trailer shows Linda trapped underwater for death episodes

An insider told The Sun: "Where better for a major death than on the Thames itself, which is so central to the show?

"Trouble has been brewing in Walford for a while, and they decided it was the perfect occasion to see off a big name."

The source continued: "It's thought that, as part of the dramatic scenes, Sharon will give birth on the boat, but she is just one of many who could see themselves go overboard to an icy, watery death."

