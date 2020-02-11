EastEnders SPOILERS: Sharon goes into labour

There is drama in EastEnders next week when Sharon Mitchell plans her escape from Walford, only to go into labour just at the wrong time.

As the show's 35th anniversary episodes bring trouble and heartache to Walford, there's drama aplenty for the Mitchell clan.

But while most of Albert Square's residents are celebrating The Queen Vic winning London pub of the year with a boat party on the Thames, Sharon finds her world falling down around her.

Life will never be the same again in Walford after next week's drama on the Thames (Credit: BBC)

After encouraging best friend Ian Beale to make amends with son Bobby, Sharon is shocked when Bobby finds himself the victim of a horrific attack that leaves him fighting for his life in hospital.

Read more: EastEnders fans call out series of 'plotholes' as Leo continues spying on Whitney

But while the Beale family rally around to try and help Bobby, even Peter Beale makes a surprise return to his old stomping ground while Bobby is in life-saving surgery.

However, the drama makes Sharon realise that her own life is far from perfect and she contemplates leaving London with Keanu Taylor, the father of her baby.

Sharon makes the huge decision to leave Walford next week (Credit: BBC)

But with her relationship with her own son still estranged, Sharon decides she needs to move away with Dennis to make a fresh start with him and the new baby, which is due any minute.

However as Sharon tells Dennis that they are leaving Walford, it remains to be seen whether she is leaving with or without Keanu.

Sharon relays her plans to leave to Kathy, but before she can get away, a raging Ben thwarts her getaway and Sharon soon finds herself caught up in the drama playing out between Ben, Phil and Keanu.

Ben Phil and Keanu are about to have a final showdown (Credit: BBC)

Fans will know that Keanu has Callum Highway hostage in a bid to get revenge on Ben for wanting him dead - but will Sharon be the one to stop Keanu from killing an innocent man?

Read more: EastEnders fans disgusted as Ian Beale throws son Bobby out

But before the drama can get any further, Sharon finds her day going from bad to worse when she suddenly goes into labour at the worst possible time.

Will she be able to get to a hospital in time? Or will her baby be born in the centre of the Mitchell showdown against Keanu?

Sharon goes into labour next week - but will Keanu be by her side? (Credit: BBC)

Someone is set to meet a grisly end as the anniversary week comes to a close...

But will Sharon die in childbirth? Or could someone else be the one to meet a tragic end?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Who do you think dies in the anniversary episodes? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!