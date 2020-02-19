EastEnders SPOILERS: Phil and Ben take revenge

Tomorrow night's EastEnders is the showdown we've all been waiting for as Phil and Ben Mitchell finally face Keanu Taylor.

Keanu is holding Ben's boyfriend Callum hostage and Ben wants revenge.

Meanwhile Phil is still hellbent on making Keanu pay for sleeping with his wife, Sharon, and getting her pregnant.

Phil goes after Karen (Credit: BBC)

As they both head off on revenge missions to find Keanu and get Callum back, things turn ugly.

Phil is after Keanu's mum Karen, but will he just scare her or go much, much further?

And Ben has Sharon in his sights.

Ben holds Sharon at gunpoint (Credit: BBC)

How far are they willing to go to get what they want?

As events spiral out of control, the deadly revenge that everyone has got planned finally starts to unfold on the boat, with the ultimate showdown between the Mitchells and Keanu that fans have been waiting for finally taking place.

As tensions reach an all-time high between the three men, their actions soon lead to deadly consequences and someone is about to find themselves in a very dangerous position.

Who will die on the Thames party boat? (Credit: BBC)

As the anniversary week comes to a close, the grave situation on the boat is about to hit the partygoers hard.

Mick and Linda are trapped below deck with the water filling up.

And Dennis is locked in the changing room on the boat which is also filling up.

Ian has tried to free him, but dropped the keys and is considering leaving him.

We know at least one character will die this week, but who will it be?

And things take a tragic turn when more than one life is left in the balance, with one of our Walford favourites about to meet a grisly end in a watery grave...

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Who do you think dies in the anniversary episodes? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!