EastEnders SPOILERS: Look forward to 2020

The past year has been a busy one on EastEnders, with the return of Sean Slater, the death of Walford legend Mel Owen and her son Hunter and the return of Ben Mitchell and Lola Pearce.

However in 2020 there will also be a lot happening, especially as the show approaches the 35th anniversary.

The New Year's Day episode will kick off the start to the dramatic year as it shows flashbacks to what really happened on Christmas Day 2019.

With The Carters, Slaters, Truemans and of course the Mitchells all hiding secrets, questions will start to be answered...

Things will get worse for the Carters in 2020 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Read More: EastEnders fans convinced Linda Carter killed Keanu Taylor

Things will start to get worse in 2020 for the Carters.

Viewers have seen Linda's battle with alcohol cause trouble over the last few weeks and in the new year, a big secret grips the family.

It looks like they will be heading for danger in 2020.

Meanwhile Gray's abuse towards his wife Chantelle will get worse.

When Chantelle takes a pregnancy test, it is negative but Gray sees red at her reaction, grabbing her by the wrist.

Gray's abuse towards Chantelle will get worse (Credit: BBC)

He starts putting on more pressure on her to keep trying for a baby but his behaviour will get worse.

When he spots her getting friendly with former flame Jags Panesar, he tries hard to isolate her from Albert Square residents.

Louise Mitchell will make her exit this year.

After a dramatic Christmas finding out her fiancé Keanu is not only the father of their daughter Peggy, but also the father of her stepmother Sharon's baby, Louise set Keanu up to be kidnapped.

But what really happened to him?

Louise faces a struggle with her daughter Peggy (Credit: BBC)

In the new year, Louise struggles with life as a single mother.

Although her mum Lisa tries her best to help, Louise finds herself caught in the middle of the family war.

The betrayal and stress soon begins to take a toll on the teenager's mental health. Exactly how will she depart the soap?

Leo continues to stalk Whitney as he refuses to leave Walford and he eventually ups his game by setting up a market stall beside hers.

Leo continues to stalk Whitney (Credit: BBC)

He desperately tries to worm his way into her life and it looks like there will be a violent graveside showdown...

Meanwhile Honey continues to battle her eating disorder.

Honey developed an unhealthy relationship with food earlier this year while dating cheating love rat Adam.

Honey has an eating disorder (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders viewers predict Sonia Fowler will fall pregnant with Martin's baby

Her self esteem took knock, especially after she split from Adam, but as we head into the new year, her ex-husband Billy spots the signs and decides he needs to support her.

Will she accept help?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

What are you looking forward to most in EastEnders 2020? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!