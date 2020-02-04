EastEnders SPOILERS: Whitney in grave danger as Leo seeks revenge

Next week's EastEnders sees Whitney Dean's life on the line as sinister stalker Leo King vows to get the ultimate revenge for his dad, Tony King.

EastEnders fans have watched in horror as Leo's obsession with getting justice for his paedophile dad has turned into a deadly obsession with Whitney Dean over the last few months.

Next week sees the whole thing come to a head when someone is left with blood on their hands.

Kat is annoyed when Whitney doesn't come to support Kush in court (Credit: BBC)

As Kush Kazemi heads off to court for his plea hearing following Leo's balcony accident at the Prince Albert, Kat is annoyed when Whitney fails to come along and show her support.

Whitney is gutted when she realises that Kat is cross with her and promises to make things up to her, and as Kush offers her his support, Whitney opens up about a letter that she kept from Tony.

No one knows Leo has been hiding in the attic (Credit: BBC)

But what Whitney doesn't realise is that Leo has been hiding in the attic for days and is listening to her every word, and when she mentions Tony's name he becomes determined to get his hands on his dad's letter.

Desperate to make amends with Kat, Whitney cancels her plans with Sonia and heads over to the Slaters'... but while they are having a heart to heart, little does she know Leo is busy ransacking Dot's house in a bid to find the letter.

Leo searches for his dad's letter while everyone is out (Credit: BBC)

When Whitney gets home later she is terrified to find the place has been turned upside down and quickly calls the police.

Whitney and Kat waste no time in telling the police who was behind the break in, and when Whitney sees her letter from Tony is missing, it only confirms that Leo has been going through her belongings.

Whitney is terrified when she gets home to find the house has been trashed (Credit: BBC)

As the police search the house, everyone is oblivious to the fact Leo is lurking in Dot's room, and later things take a sinister turn when, after everyone has left, Whitney finds Leo in her bedroom.

Leo is full of pure hatred for Whitney and struggles to contain his anger, leaving Whitney under no illusions that she is in serious danger.

The police search the house, oblivious to the fact Leo is lurking in Dot's room (Credit: BBC)

But with Leo intent on getting revenge for his dad, it seems he will stop at nothing to teach Whitney a lesson.

Very soon one person will be left with blood on their hands... but who?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

