EastEnders' Natalie Cassidy teases 'different' 35th anniversary special

EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy has teased the show's 35th anniversary.

The soap will celebrate its milestone year in February in what's expected to be an exciting and dramatic episode.

Natalie teased the 35th anniversary would be 'exciting and different'

Actors on the soap have been sworn to secrecy over the special episodes but the Sonia Fowler actress did say it would be "exciting" and "different".

She told Channel 4's Sunday Brunch presenters Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer that "obviously" the soap had exciting plans.

Natalie added: "There's a lot going on and it's really exciting at the moment, it's great.

Read more: EastEnders viewers sickened as Gray rapes wife Chantelle

"[The soap bosses] want it to be so different and something that's a highlight, if you like, for the year – there's a lot of planning, and a lot goes into it."

The anniversary is expected to feature Sharon Mitchell going into labour with Keanu Taylor's baby.

Viewers watched over Christmas as Keanu was brutally murdered by Martin Fowler, though the pressure has seen Martin crack and turn to ex Sonia for comfort and help.

Sonia has been growing closer to ex Martin (Credit: BBC)

Natalie also let slip a teaser for Sonia and Martin's resuming of their relationship with Sonia falling in love with her ex again.

She said: "He's getting himself into a lot of trouble, and Sonia just wants to help him.

"Saint Sonia I call her at the moment. There's a lot going on – and it's a bit spicy as well."

Read more: EastEnders, Corrie, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks have the exact same plot

And Natalie revealed she has no plans to leave the soap again after previously taking long breaks from Walford.

She added: "It works with my life, I love all the people, I just feel very, very lucky [and] grateful to be there."

* EastEnders airs weeknights on BBC One

What do you think will happen for the 35th? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!