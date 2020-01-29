EastEnders' Max Bowden shares picture with 'beautiful' nan at the NTAs

Max Bowden, who plays Ben Mitchell in EastEnders, has shared a beautiful picture with his nan at the National Television Awards.

The actor posted the picture to his Instagram page.

He captioned the post: "Me and the most beautiful woman in the world ready for the NTAs... thank you for all your votes!

"See you on the other side! Thank you @mrguild again."

Fans rushed to comment.

One wrote: "She looks so beautiful."

A second commented: "You both look absolutely beautiful as always."

A third added: "Beautiful picture."

Earlier this month, Max revealed he was bringing his nan along to the NTAs.

Max revealed he was taking his nan to the NTAs (Credit: ITV Hub)

During an interview with Lorraine on her morning show, the host told Max she loved that he was taking the most important woman and Max dubbed his nan his "world."

The actor was one of the nominees for Best Newcomer, but lost to Peter Ash, who plays Paul Foreman in Coronation Street.

Max joined EastEnders last year, taking over the role of Ben from former actor Harry Reid.

Max is the sixth actor to play the role and since Ben's return has become a big part of the show.

Max joined EastEnders as part of the Mitchell clan last year (Credit: BBC)

In the last year, viewers have seen Ben's relationship with his dad Phil dramatically change. Ben has also developed a connection with Callum Highway.

Over Christmas, Ben asked Martin Fowler to kill Keanu Taylor.

Keanu made an enemy of the Mitchells when they discovered he had an affair with Phil's wife Sharon and she was carrying Keanu's child.

To add insult to injury, he was also engaged to Phil's daughter Louise, who had recently given birth to his daughter.

Ben hired Martin to kill Keanu (Credit: BBC)

Martin decided not to kill Keanu and along with Linda Carter, they faked his death, pretending to kill him in a video.

Although viewers know Keanu is alive, the Mitchells still believe him to be dead.

After Sharon Mitchell showed the police the video, Phil fled the country with ex-wife Lisa, Louise and Peggy.

