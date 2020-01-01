EastEnders Lorraine Stanley shares gorgeous picture of husband and daughter at New Year

Lorraine Stanley, who plays Karen Taylor in EastEnders, has shunned the glitzy New Year parties for a sunshine break to Lanzarote to see in 2020.

She celebrated the New Year with her husband and daughter, Nancy, and posted a snap of the pair walking along a pier to her Instagram page.

"Good times with these two beauts... nothing else matters! #lanzarote #family," she wrote alongside the image.

As many rushed to wish the actress a happy new year, others agreed with her sentiments wholeheartedly.

"Family is everything," wrote one.

Another added that Lorraine had taken time to talk to her during her holiday: "Thank you for stopping and having a chat today in Playa Blanca, you made our girl's day."

"Isn't Lorraine lovely. So gorgeous and such a great actress," a third said.

And it's not just her real-life family that are everything to Lorraine, she's very close with her EastEnders family too.

She recently shared a video of the Taylor/Baker clan singing and dancing at a cast dinner.

In the clip Lorraine can be seen dancing with Roger Griffiths, who plays Mitch Baker and Toby-Alexander Smith who plays her son-in-law Gray Atkins.

Also in the video is Clair Norris, who plays Karen's daughter Bernadette Taylor, Danny Walters who plays her oldest son Keanu Taylor, Tilly Keeper, who plays Keanu's fiancé Louise Mitchell, Zack Morris, who plays her other son Keegan Baker, and Maisie Smith, who plays Keegan's wife Tiffany Butcher.

Lorraine captioned the post: "Oh what a night... I love you my babies... @bbceastenders famalam @danny_walters @clair_norris @_zack_morris @tillykeeper @toby_alexander_smith @maisiesmith official and Roger Griffiths.

The Taylor/Baker family have expanded since their arrival in 2017 (Credit: ITV)

"Thank you for such a fab evening! Love this restaurant @littleitalysoho."

Fans rushed to comment.

One said: "This is pure gold."

A second commented: "Brilliant."

Karen first arrived in Albert Square back in 2017 with five of her six kids: Keanu, Keegan, Bernadette, Chatham and Riley.

Keegan and Tiffany recently got married (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Over the two years the Taylor/Baker family have expanded with Karen's eldest child Chantelle moving to the Square with her husband Gray and their children Mia and Mackenzie.

Karen is currently worried about eldest son Keanu, who has been missing since Christmas Day when it came out that he is the father of Sharon Mitchell's baby.

It looks as if Martin Fowler shot Keanu on Ben Mitchell's orders, but some fans believe Keanu got away.

The truth is set to be revealed in a special flashback episode on New Year's Day.

