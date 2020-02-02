Ex-EastEnders star Laurie Brett celebrates first wedding anniversary

Former EastEnders star Laurie Brett is celebrating her first wedding anniversary.

The actress tied the knot with husband Dennis Longman last February in a low-key ceremony in London.

To mark the first year of marriage, Laurie shared a stunning wedding photo to social media.

First wedding anniversary today. It’s gone so fast!! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/TTM6QQaqAl — Laurie Brett (@LauriebrettX) February 2, 2020

She wrote: "First wedding anniversary today. It’s gone so fast!!"

The picture shows Laurie in her stunning gown as she and Dennis posed alongside a red bus which read: "Dennis and Laurie one life!"

Fans congratulated the couple with one person writing: "Happy anniversary to you both! Have a fabulous day."

Another said: "Happy anniversary have a lovely day!"

A third added: "Congratulations Laurie & Dennis happy 1st anniversary!"

Laurie left EastEnders in 2017 (Credit: BBC)

Laurie made her debut on EastEnders as long-suffering Jane in 2004 before taking a break from the soap in 2012.

Returning in 2014, Laurie stayed on for another three years before her second exit in 2017.

The star, who has eight-year-old daughter Erin, recently admitted she has no plans on returning to the soap, however.

Speaking to the Sunday People newspaper, Laurie said: "It's the hardest gig on telly. It's just relentless and I couldn't believe just how knackered I was when I left.

"It's all-consuming and the thing is that when you're in that bubble you don't even realise how all-consuming it is.

Laurie said she has no plans to return to EastEnders (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"But you know what happened? I left there, I had a rest, I fell in love, I got married, I had a life! I had the most brilliant time there and I have friends there but I've got no plans to go back."

She added that the "door's open and it's a never-say-never scenario" but she's "just really enjoying exploring other stuff at the moment".

