Saturday 18th January 2020
EastEnders

EastEnders Lacey Turner melts fans' hearts with new super-cute snap of daughter Dusty

Aw, how cute!

By Paul Hirons

Soap star Lacey Turner has sent her fans into meltdown by sharing a super-cute image of her six-month-old daughter, Dusty.

The EastEnders actress, 31, married childhood sweetheart Matt Kay in Ibiza in 2017 and is currently off our screens in the soap, but took to social media to update Dusty's progress.

💕

The snap, which showed the cute tot smiling and wearing a heart-melting pink bow in her hair, was simply captioned by Lacey.

All she left was a double heart emoji.

And, when your daughter is that gorgeous, that's all you need to make a point.

❤️My heart is full ❤️

It wasn't long before many of her 339,000 fans commented to express their delight at the image.

"Absolutely beautiful," one wrote.

Another follower said: "Oh my what a beautiful little lady."

"Oh wow," a third commented. "So beautiful. She is your double."

Finally, one wrote: "Awwwwww I died of adorableness!"

Lacey has a habit of sharing super-cute photos of Dusty with her fans online.

Before Christmas, she paid tribute to her daughter.

She said: "Dusty I love you.

"I can't wait to watch your little personality grow. You're my little firecracker."

