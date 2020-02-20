EastEnders' Lacey Turner has confirmed that she will return as Stacey Fowler

Lacey Turner who plays Stacey Fowler on EastEnders has confirmed that she will be returning to the soap.

The actress left the show last year when she went on the run after hitting Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) over the head with a wrench when she found him attempting to strangle her husband, Martin Fowler (James Bye).

The couple left Walford together with their daughter, Hope and Stacey's oldest child, Lily, while Stacey's son, Arthur was left with his dad, Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami).

I think it will be hard to go back to work as much as I'm looking forward to working again.

The dramatic storyline was created to cover Lacey's maternity leave, ensuring that the door was left open for her return.

Lacey gave birth to daughter, Dusty, last year, alongside husband, Matt.

Lacey Turner plays Stacey Fowler on EastEnders (Credit BBC)

The plan was always for Lacey to return to EastEnders after her maternity leave ended, however, she has recently said that with hectic filming schedules, she will find returning to work "hard". Lacey has also said that she will definitely be returning.

In an interview with The Sun, the EastEnders actress said: "I think it will be hard to go back to work as much as I'm looking forward to working again.

"I will miss Dusty because you get so used to spending all day every day together. She's great company."

She continued: "Being a mother is by far the hardest job I have ever done in my life. But it's also the best thing in the world. It has changed me because it makes you see everything differently. It highlights what's important and what isn't! I think I'm much more chilled out now I'm a mother."

She added: "Somehow we manage to juggle everything and everyone and yet we still feel guilty for certain things. I think until you have done it you can't understand how challenging it is yet so rewarding."

Stacey Fowler pictured with estranged husband, Martin Fowler and daughter, Lily (Credit BBC)

When Lacey returns to the soap as Stacey, fans will have a lot to process, as during her absence, husband Martin has gone down a dark path, and the couple has since split, with Martin back with ex-wife, Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy).

