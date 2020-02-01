EastEnders' Jessie Wallace breaks social media silence after 'suspension from soap'

Jessie Wallace has broken her silence after reportedly being suspended from EastEnders.

The actress posted on her Instagram account but made no mention of her alleged temporary removal from the soap, instead posting pictures of her new lamp.

She wrote: "So loving my room thank you Alice @beauvamp @woodchipandmagnolia for my beautiful lamps and wallpaper."

Jessie was reportedly suspended from the soap last month for 'drinking on set'.

According to The Sun, a source claimed: "Jessie was clearly tipsy and got very verbal. She made a [bleep] out of herself - it was quite sad to see."

"She's been given two months to sort herself out and bosses hope she'll return in a better frame of mind.

"Jessie is really highly thought of and a legend on the Square so everyone is hoping this is just a blip."

Last weekend, it was reported that Jessie was 'suspended after an on-set incident'.

A concerned source told the Mirror: "Bosses were left with no choice but to discipline her. During the meeting, she was told to sort herself out before returning to work.

"Scriptwriters are currently coming up with a storyline to explain Kat's temporary exit from Walford."

The source added that Jessie's scenes for the upcoming 35th anniversary special have already been filmed.

The anticipated special week of episodes will air in the third week of February, and bosses have already confirmed the death of a major character in the episode.

Jessie has played Kat on and off since 2000 and will have been in the soap for 20 years in September.

