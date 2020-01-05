EastEnders fans worried Sharon Mitchell has been pregnant for a year

BBC viewers are concerned EastEnders's Sharon Mitchell has been pregnant for a year.

Sharon fell pregnant with Keanu Taylor's baby early last summer, after their final one night stand months after their affair ended.

The pair had one final romp over the summer (Credit: BBC)

But with Sharon's due date being a mystery up until recently, fans are very confused about how long she has actually been pregnant.

Viewers discovered the truth last month, at long last.

When everything with her Sheanu affair exploded over Christmas, she told pal Ian Beale that she was "seven months pregnant and homeless".

A fan explained: "She said only a couple of episodes ago that she was seven months pregnant.

"The baby is due late Feb time, so very likely will arrive during the 35th anniversary episodes."

One shocked fan said: "Although honestly when she said it I couldn't believe it. It's been forever!"

Sharon fell pregnant last year after Keanu got together with Louise (Credit: BBC)

Another joked: "Feels like she been up the duff forever and he/she will pop out older than Denny."

Sharon's endless pregnancy wasn't the only time-related problem viewers had, as fans were left scratching their heads with their own timeline problems when the Christmas flashback episode threw them completely.

Viewers know that the New Year's Day special was a flashback to the Christmas Day events, in which Martin Fowler 'killed' Keanu Taylor.

The next episode started with Martin Fowler standing in the darkness, until ex-wife Sonia walked in, turned on the light, and said: "Happy New Year handsome."

But with Martin and Sonia celebrating New Year's Day 24 hours later than the rest of the country, some fans took to Twitter to express their confusion.

One asked: "Why are they acting like it's New Year's Day? #EastEnders," while another said: "I feel like I've missed something! The last episode was the flashback, right?! #EastEnders."

