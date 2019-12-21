EastEnders fans heartbroken as Ben dumps Callum

Fans of EastEnders were left heartbroken after Ben Mitchell cruelly dumped Callum Highway.

Villain Ben broke Callum's heart in order to save him from a life as a policeman with criminal Ben as his boyfriend in a gut-wrenching scene.

Callum was as heartbroken as viewers (Credit: BBC)

After discovering Ben was involved in Jack Branning's torture ordeal, Callum begged Ben to tell him the truth about what had gone on, but Ben refused.

Even when Callum told Ben he loved him, it seemed to have the opposite effect.

He said: "I'm not going to ruin you and I'm not going to watch you get ruined. I don't love you and I don't want your love. Goodbye Callum, go and find someone else to love. We're done."

It left viewers in tears, declaring Christmas is cancelled because of the devastating split.

One said: "I'm literally crying. Why, Ben? Why do this to me? To all of us ? #BALLUM WILL RISE AGAIN I SWEAR #Eastenders."

A second said: "Christmas is ruined #Eastenders #ballum."

A third said: "If anyone needs me. I'll be in my room. Curled up in a foetal position, rocking backwards and forwards, until they get back together #eastenders #ballum."

A fourth said: "Nobody talk to me. I am going to sit here and weep into a box of tissues until Ben admits he loves Callum and they make up. Christmas is CANCELLED! #Ballum #Eastenders."

All hope is not lost for fans, as actor Max Bowden told journalists at the EastEnders Christmas press launch that Ballum may not be over.

He said: "I hope so! As I said, the most fundamental thing in Ben's life is to get to that level playing field with Phil.

"Ben can't go straight, it's in his nature – as much as he may try, it's embedded.

"It's about acceptance of who he is. I'd like to see them get back together – we'll have to wait to see."

