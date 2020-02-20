EastEnders fans fear Callum will die after he takes HUGE fall

Fans of EastEnders fear Callum Highway is going to die after he fell off a ledge and seemingly became unconscious.

Last week, Keanu took Ben's boyfriend Callum hostage in return for £100,000 so he could start a new life with Sharon Mitchell and their baby.

In tonight's episode of the soap (Thursday February 20) Ben decided to take Sharon at gunpoint in order to get Keanu to release Callum.

Ben has taken pregnant Sharon at gunpoint (Credit: BBC)

But Keanu returned to Albert Square in an attempt to get Sharon's son Dennis, who had gone off to the boat party.

Meanwhile, Callum was left alone in the abandoned building and managed to get free.

However as he tried to navigate his way out, he went to walk through a doorway with PVC strip curtains.

Callum fell a long way and ended up unconscious (Credit: BBC)

Not seeing where the door led too, he fell straight down and onto a pile of bin bags, knocking him unconscious.

Viewers fear that Callum won't survive the fall and he will be the one to die.

Fans of the show know Ben already lost his boyfriend Paul back in 2016. Is he about to lose Callum too?

Later in the episode, Keanu and Phil found themselves on the boat and started to fight; Ben tried to stop his father from killing Keanu so he could find where he was.

Furious that his dad wasn't listening, Ben pulled a gun on Phil.

Phil and Keanu's brawl knocked the boat's controls, causing it to crash.

Linda is trapped on the boat's lower deck (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Viewers already know Linda and Dennis are trapped on the boat lower decks where it's taking on water.

Meanwhile Sharon is in labour at the funeral parlour and Bobby Beale is fighting for his life in hospital after being attacked.

But who WILL be the one to die? All will be revealed tomorrow!

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

