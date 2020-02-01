EastEnders fans shocked as Suki 'targets' Jean in latest twist

Fans of EastEnders are disgusted after it was speculated that Suki Panesar is lying about having cancer.

The new matriarch claims to be suffering from terminal cancer but on Friday night's episode it became clear she was lying and using it as a tool to control her adult children.

Viewers were disgusted she used Jean for information (Credit: BBC)

She was seen pumping Jean Slater for information on her own cancer battle seemingly concerned for her.

However it soon became clear Suki was lying when she told her children about her own health woes.

They were word for word what she had convinced Jean to confide in her, and because of that her family swallowed her lies.

Viewers were sickened at Suki's actions.

One said: "Suki is faking! She went to Jean to fish for information, so that she knows how to act around Ash. She’s an awful person. You don’t lie about things like that. It’s just disgusting. #EastEnders."

A second said: "Oh and it will be good to watch to see how far Suki goes to cover her tracks, manipulating her family. Can't wait till the family finally find out what she's upto #EastEnders."

Suki used the lies to bring her family under her control (Credit: BBC)

A third said: "You don't lie about a thing like cancer, nevermind terminal cancer. Sort it out, Suki you absolute stinker! #EastEnders"

However while Suki thinks she's being clever, her daughter Ash is a doctor.

And fans are sure she will be able to rumble her mother's lies before they go too far and destroy the family for good.

One said: "I’m not being funny, Suki, but lying about having cancer to your doctor daughter? Really?? #EastEnders."

A second said: "I love Suki but thinking she can fool a doctor, oh please #EastEnders."

A third said: "How can Suki be tripping over her words lying when her daughter Ash is a doctor... don’t make any sense. I don’t like Suki #EastEnders #truthwillcomeout #greatactingtho."

