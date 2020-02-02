EastEnders fans convinced Leo King will be murdered

Fans of EastEnders are convinced Leo King is set to be bumped off in a dramatic whodunit.

Evil Leo has been terrorising Whitney Dean after becoming obsessed with proving his paedophile dad Tony's innocence.

Leo has been stalking Whitney for months (Credit: BBC)

Viewers know Tony groomed and abused Whitney when she was an underaged school girl, only stopping when Bianca discovered what he was doing and reported him to the police.

He later took his own life in prison, unable to cope with everyone knowing what he really was.

Leo arrived in Walford determined to clear his dad's name but ended up becoming dangerously obsessed with Whitney.

He has put her through a terrifying stalking ordeal recently and shows no signs of letting up.

Last week after tormenting her once more he was involved in an altercation with Kush and ended up going flying over the Albert's balcony.

He survived but the near miss and the way Leo has been enraging so many residents has fans convinced he will soon be killed for real.

Leo's dad Tony abused Whitney when she was a teenager (Credit: BBC)

One said: "He is so creepy at the moment. I think he needs to be get rid of for good."

A second said: "As he came in for this storyline, I think we will eventually head to him getting killed off in a Little Mo v Trevor scenario."

A third said: "Leo has to die! #Eastenders"

A fourth said: "No one has said it but Leo is going to die on the 35th anniversary #eastenders"

And later this month one resident will die in the explosive 35th anniversary episodes but it has not yet been confirmed who will meet their maker.

The special episodes will centre around a dramatic boat party for the Queen Vic winning the Pub of the Year Award and at least one resident won't survive the night.

