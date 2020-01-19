EastEnders fans convinced Keanu will be the one to die

Fans of EastEnders are convinced Keanu Taylor is the big death for the 35th anniversary.

Keanu faked his own death last month to survive the Mitchells' kill order but filming pictures have shown him back in the action for the special episodes.

Phil will still want Keanu dead when he discovers he's alive (Credit: BBC)

For the big birthday week, the Carters and other Albert Square residents will set off on a boat on the Thames to celebrate The Queen Vic winning the 'Best Pub' competition.

But it doesn't sound like everyone will make it back to Walford alive and well.

Speaking about the anniversary episodes, a press release from the BBC soap said: "As we journey out of Walford to the banks of the Thames, the week's episodes will be set over 24 hours, with each episode telling the day's events from a different perspective.

"As the party sets sail, tensions escalate for one family, causing an incident overboard and leading to dangerous consequences.

"Following their win in the 'Best Pub' competition, Mick, Linda, The Queen Vic and its punters will celebrate in style with a boat party on the Thames.

"However, it won't be plain sailing, as past actions and deadly secrets surface and wreak havoc.

Keanu fled Walford last month after faking his death (Credit: BBC)

"Mick and Linda are primed to lead the party and, as they struggle to keep their marriage afloat, the Carters will be faced with the toughest decisions they'll ever have to make.

"Trouble has been brewing for the Mitchells since before Christmas. With Sharon's due date looming, past actions come back to haunt them all - sending deadly ripples through the family, and those they are close to."

Viewers know the Mitchells believe Keanu was killed by Martin Fowler.

But with him now set to return fans are convinced Keanu will be the one to meet his maker during the big anniversary episodes.

One said: "At this stage I think Keanu is back, but to die for real."

A second said: "He will be the death Ben will finally kill him and he will fall in the Thames. Then Linda and Martin will be found out that they faked his death and Phil wants revenge."

A third said: "My guess is Keanu comes back only to be killed off for real!??!! #EastEnders"

