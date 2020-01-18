EastEnders fans confused as baby Cherry Slater hasn't been seen in months

Fans of EastEnders have been left confused as baby Cherry hasn't been seen in months.

Cherry, who is the daughter of Hayley Slater and Alfie Moon, was left in the care of Hayley's cousin Kat Moon.

However, she hasn't been seen for quite some time leaving viewers wondering where she is.

Where is Kat's kids and Cherry? The Slaters are broke but Jean had a wad of cash for the party, from Daniel? @bbceastenders #Eastenders Alfie needs to return — Tam LizAnn ODriscoll (@tamlizann) January 14, 2020

Where is baby Cherry? #EastEnders — Hannah Roberts (@hanab_x) December 24, 2019

#Eastenders where has baby cherry gone? 🤔 — Sarah 😍 (@Sarah8917x) December 20, 2019

In 2018, a pregnant Hayley Slater arrived in Walford as Kat's cousin.

It was soon revealed that the father of Hayley's baby was Kat's husband Alfie and that they had slept together in Spain.

Umm... Where's Cherry?

In October, Hayley went into labour and gave birth to a little girl who she called Cherry.

Alfie is Cherry's father (Credit: BBC)

Read More: Danny Dyer speaks out on EastEnders future amidst rumours Mick Carter will die

In her short life, Cherry has already been through a lot of drama.

On Christmas Day 2018, Kat learned the truth about Cherry's paternity and was upset.

During an argument, Hayley ended up pushing Alfie down the stairs leading them to believe he was dead, however he was alive and had taken Cherry.

Eventually Alfie returned Cherry, but Hayley struggled to cope looking after her daughter and with Alfie gone, Hayley left her in the care of Kat.

Hayley left Cherry with her cousin Kat (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders' Max Bowden taking his nan to NTAs and calls her 'his world'

Have you noticed Cherry hadn't been seen in a while?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!