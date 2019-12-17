EastEnders' Danny Walters reveals how Phil discovers the truth about Sharon's baby

Danny Walters says Keanu Taylor is "on the edge of danger" over the Christmas period in EastEnders.

The star has revealed his affair with Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) will be exposed, and he admitted his character is playing with fire once her husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) finds out Keanu is the father of her unborn baby.

There may be trouble ahead... (Credit: BBC)

Asked how the truth comes out, he told Digital Spy: "Something very subtle, so pay attention and you'll find out!

"Keanu is teetering on the edge of danger definitely.

"He can see that Phil is unsettled since Lisa's outburst in The Vic, and he knows exactly what Phil is capable of."

Lisa made a speech outing Sharon's secret (Credit: BBC)

Recently on the BBC soap, Lisa Fowler - played by Lucy Benjamin - spilled the beans to Phil in an effort to get revenge on Sharon who she blames for Mel's death.

But he won't find out who the mystery man is until the hour-long special on Christmas Day (December 25).

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old soap star explained how Keanu is torn between his feelings for Sharon and his girlfriend Louise (Tilly Keeper).

It's set to be an epic showdown (Credit: BBC)

Danny added: "He doesn't know what he feels towards Sharon at this point, his mind is all over the place.

"Keanu knows Louise is the perfect partner and he is extremely lucky to have a girl like her. He can see how much Louise loves him but he is tormented every time Louise shows him any affection as he wants to be honest with her and tell her the truth."

Bosses have remained tight-lipped on how Keanu will leave Albert Square but Executive Producer Jon Sen has previously teased that his exit will be devastating.

There won't be too many smiles for Keanu this Christmas (Credit: BBC)

He explained: "Keanu's story is set to come to a dramatic and blistering conclusion in the near future as one of best kept secrets on the Square is finally revealed with devastating consequences.

"We'd all like to thank Danny for his nuanced performance as Keanu Taylor over the last two and half years.

"What Danny has brought to his character has been one of the reasons the 'Sheanu' affair has been such compulsive viewing for fans."

