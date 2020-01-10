EastEnders' Danny Dyer reveals trouble with mice

Danny Dyer, who plays Mick Carter in EastEnders has bought a bulldog to deal with a mice problem - but says the mutt is "useless".

The star's house has been invaded by rodents and while he is aware the little creatures will not harm him, the actor has still been left "upset" by the intrusion.

He said: "I'm having a bit of a nightmare indoors. Unfortunately, I've got mice.

Danny plays Mick in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

"This is the thing, once they're in your gaff and they can't hurt you, they're diddy little things, and you see it running along the skirting board, it really does upset me.

"That's why I've bought a dog, but I've bought a bulldog, it's useless. If anything they're coming in to wind the dog up."

The Football Factory star says the mice have been giving him the "heebie-jeebies", particularly when they hurtle under his sofa at great speed.

He said: "I've got a wood burner and one runs out 100 miles an hour under the settee.

"It gives me the heebie-jeebies.

Danny doesn't like mice (Credit: Splashnews.com)

"It's the front of the mice coming into my gaff and bowling around. Their names are not down, right, so they're not allowed in my gaff."

As a result of the mouse issue, Danny has been "seeing stuff" out of the corner of his eye when he is outside his house.

Speaking on Dev Griffin and Alice Levine's Radio 1 show, he added: "Now I'm seeing stuff when I'm out and about, just looking out of the corner of my eye."

