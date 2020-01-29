EastEnders' Clair Norris stuns on red carpet at the NTAs

Clair Norris, who plays Bernadette 'Bernie' Taylor in EastEnders, looked stunning as she walked the red carpet at the National Television Awards last night.

The actress looked beautiful in a long, plum coloured dress as she posed alongside her TV mum Lorraine Stanley.

Clair posed for pictures with Lorraine (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Read More: EastEnders' Steve McFadden responds to Ricky Champ's daughter calling Phil Mitchell her favourite

Lorraine, who plays Bernie's mum Karen Taylor also looked glamorous as she walked the red carpet.

Clair and Lorraine joined the rest of the EastEnders cast at the event in London.

EastEnders lost out on the Best Serial Drama award to Emmerdale, however it appeared the cast still had a great time.

View this post on Instagram Proud of our team!! Great night regardless....@bbceastenders @officialntas ✌🏼❤️ A post shared by Lorraine Stanley (@lorraine_stanley_) on Jan 28, 2020 at 11:00pm PST

Clair has stunned fans with her glammed-up look in real life before.

On New Year's Eve she wore a short playsuit to the delight on her Instagram followers.

And, last summer, she shared gorgeous pictures from her holiday with her boyfriend Lewis.

Clair joined the BBC soap back in 2017 as part of the Taylor family.

Bernadette arrived in Walford with Karen and her siblings Keanu, Keegan, Chatham and Riley.

Recently Keanu found himself in hot water after the Mitchell family found out he had betrayed them.

Keanu slept with Phil's wife Sharon, fathering her unborn child.

To make things even worse, Keanu was engaged to Phil's daughter Louise and the pair recently had a daughter together.

Keanu is the father of Sharon's baby (Credit: BBC)

Phil's son Ben hired Martin Fowler to kill Keanu but when the time came to do the job, Martin decided not to kill the mechanic.

Along with Linda, they helped Keanu escape, but first filmed a video to show Martin 'killing' Keanu.

After not hearing from her son on New Year's Eve Karen became worried and demanded to know what happened to her son.

Knowing she would go to the police, Martin took her to see Keanu at the airport before he left.

Karen knows Keanu is alive (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders' Max Bowden shares picture with 'beautiful' nan at the NTAs

Although Karen knows her son is alive, she couldn't tell her other children.

Next week, Bernie is suspicious when Karen seems unconcerned about the police updating her about Keanu.

Realising that her daughter won't let it go, Karen takes a risk and tells Bernie everything that's happened to Keanu.

How will she react?

Did you watch the NTAs? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!