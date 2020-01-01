EastEnders' Clair Norris stuns in playsuit at New Year's celebrations

Actress Clair Norris, who plays Bernadette Taylor in EastEnders, looks stunning in a sparkling short playsuit in picture taken on New Year's Eve.

The star, once again looking a world away from on-screen alter ego Bernie, posted the snaps to her Instagram page.

She captioned the gallery of pics: "Starting the New Year with my family."

View this post on Instagram Starting The New Year With My Family 💕💕💕 A post shared by Clair Hayley Norris (@clair_norris) on Jan 1, 2020 at 6:00am PST

Fans loved the pictures, with many taking to the social media app to wish the actress a happy new year too.

"Happy New Year. P.s. I love your outfit," said one.

Another added: "Absolutely love these photos."

"Gorgeous girl," said a third.

Clair has had quite the December of celebrations. Earlier this month she shared snaps from co-star Jasmine Armfield's 21st birthday celebrations.

In the first picture, Clair can be seen with friends including Clay Milner Russell, who plays Bobby Beale in the BBC soap, Milly Zero, who plays Dotty Cotton, Tilly Keeper, who plays Louise Mitchell and Clair's boyfriend Lewis Wood.

Clair captioned the post: "Disco vs Hippie - Jas's 21st."

Fans and friends rushed to comment.

Tilly wrote: "Peace and love."

One fan commented: "Gorgeous."

A second said: "Love these photos x."

Clair's joined EastEnders in 2017 as Bernadette, one of Karen Taylor's children.

Bernadette is one of Karen's six children (Credit: BBC)

Last New Year's Eve, Bernie came out to Karen, but unfortunately she hasn't been lucky in love.

She fell for her best friend Tiffany, however Tiff fell for Bernie's brother Keegan, who she is now married to.

Tiffany ended up catfishing Bernie in an attempt to help her move on and find love, but it backfired.

Bernadette eventually forgave Tiff and even helped her and Keegan elope.

