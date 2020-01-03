EastEnders' Clair Norris shares loved-up picture with boyfriend Lewis

Actress Clair Norris, who plays Bernadette Taylor in EastEnders, has posted a loved-up picture with her boyfriend Lewis.

The pair celebrated New Year's Eve with friends and Clair, looking stunning in a sparkling playsuit, shared a gorgeous photo of her laughing with Lewis.

She captioned the shot: "Alexa...Play Stephanie Mills, Never Knew A Love Like This Before." Aw!

Read more: EastEnders fans full of praise for Lorraine Stanley after Karen's outburst

Fans were quick to comment: "Gorgeous pic, gorgeous couple," said one.

"Beautiful photo of you both as always," wrote another.

A third added: "So cute."

Alexa...Play Stephanie Mills, Never Knew A Love Like This Before.

Clair, 22, and Lewis have been dating for over a year and certainly appear very much in love.

Over the summer she shared sunkissed pictures of the pair enjoying a holiday to Cyprus together.

Earlier this week Clair shared a gallery of pics from New Year's Eve captioned: "Starting the New Year with my family."

View this post on Instagram Starting The New Year With My Family 💕💕💕 A post shared by Clair Hayley Norris (@clair_norris) on Jan 1, 2020 at 6:00am PST

Clair had quite the December of celebrations. She attened co-star Jasmine Armfield's 21st birthday celebrations.

And she also celebrated her own birthday on December 30 by having a meal with Lewis.

View this post on Instagram Clairs birthday meal 🎂 A post shared by Lewis R Wood (@lewisswood) on Dec 30, 2019 at 1:08pm PST

Read more: EastEnders fans work out the real reason Sonia tried to steal from Dot

Clair joined EastEnders in 2017 as Bernadette, one of Karen Taylor's children.

On New Year's Eve 2018, Bernie came out to Karen, but unfortunately she hasn't been lucky in love.

Bernadette is one of Karen's six children (Credit: BBC)

She fell for her best friend Tiffany, however Tiff fell for Bernie's brother Keegan, who she is now married to.

Tiffany ended up catfishing Bernie in an attempt to help her move on and find love, but it backfired.

Bernadette eventually forgave Tiff and even helped her and Keegan elope.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!