EastEnders' Bex Fowler actress Jasmine Armfield quits soap after five years

Jasmine Armfield, who plays Bex Fowler on EastEnders, has quit the BBC soap after five years.

As reported in The Sun, Executive Producer Jon Sen said: "It's been an absolute pleasure to work with Jasmine. She's brought something incredibly special to the role of Bex and we will all miss her - both as a friend and colleague.

"We wish her the best of luck in the future."

Jasmine added: "I've had such a fantastic time playing Bex Fowler and loved being part of EastEnders but now feels like the right time to try something new.

"I've made friends for life working on the show and shall miss them all."

The announcement of her exit comes shortly after her on-screen best friend Louise Mitchell, played by Tilly Keeper, bowed out of the soap.

Louise left the soap last week with daughter Peggy and mum Lisa, played by Lisa Benjamin, for a new start in Portugal.

Jasmine joined the cast of EastEnders back in 2014 as Sonia and Martin Fowler's daughter and has faced some tough storylines.

After being horrendously bullied by two girls Alexandra D'Costa and Madison Drake, it all ended in tears when Louise was pushed onto candles causing her to get burnt.

Not long later, Bex's boyfriend Shakil was killed after being stabbed by a gang of boys.

This past year, Bex has been struggling with the stress of A-Levels, which resulted in her taking ADHD medication to focus.

After things became a bit too much for her, she decided to run away from home, but was found and brought back by Stuart Highway.

After feeling the pressure to go to Oxford University, Bex attempted to take her own life, but was found by her mum Sonia.

She has since had help but recently was appalled to learn Sonia had stolen money from her grandmother Dot and allowed Martin to take the blame.

Although we do not know what Bex's exit storyline will be, according to The Sun, Jasmine has already filmed her final scenes and will be leaving on-screen next month.

