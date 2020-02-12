EastEnders fans predict Dennis Rickman Jr will die in soap's 35th anniversary

Fans of EastEnders have predicted teenager Dennis Rickman Jr will die in the soap's 35th anniversary episode.

Ever since the 13-year-old discovered his mum Sharon Mitchell cheated on his stepdad Phil Mitchell, resulting in her falling pregnant with Keanu Taylor's baby, he's been acting out.

After failing to go with Phil and stepsister Louise to Portugal, Denny has been living with the Carters.

However fans think Dennis could soon meet a grisly end.

@bbceastenders Dennis dies next week and it’s down to Ian my guess we all seen the green jacket pics earlier and people thinking it was mick but Dennis has a green jacket on also #eastenders — carole scott (@cazkarllukeleon) February 11, 2020

Yep Denny Dennis definitely dies on the boat next week after that convo #Eastenders — ViewsAreNotMyOwn (@SeasonOneTV) February 11, 2020

Wonder will Sharon gain a child and loose a child on the 35th? #EastEnders — Gavin (@melaugh32) February 11, 2020

With the show's special anniversary just around the corner, it has been reported a main character is set to die.

An insider told The Sun: "Where better for a major death than on the Thames itself, which is so central to the show?

"Trouble has been brewing in Walford for a while, and they decided it was the perfect occasion to see off a big name."

The source continued: "It's thought that, as part of the dramatic scenes, Sharon will give birth on the boat, but she is just one of many who could see themselves go overboard to an icy, watery death."

But who will it be?

Viewers think Dennis could die in the show's anniversary next week! (Credit: BBC)

Next week, the drama will kick off when Sharon tells Dennis they are leaving Walford for a new life.

Wondering if Sharon will gain a child and lose a child on the 35th?

But her plans are thrown in the air when she goes into labour.

Recently Sharon told Dennis that Phil and his son Ben had Keanu killed, turning him against his step family.

However, Sharon knows Keanu is alive as he has paid her a visit and asked for her to move away with him.

Sharon had led Dennis to believe Keanu is dead (Credit: BBC)

Next week will also see Phil return to Walford and he and Ben soon come face to face with Keanu at the boat party.

Meanwhile, Ian is seen looking for revenge on the person responsible for putting his son, Bobby, in hospital. Is that Dennis? Is that how he could die?

It looks like the boat party will be ending in disaster.

A recent teaser for the soap's anniversary has hinted that the boat will sink.

Who will die?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

