EastEnders fans worry that Dennis is planning to link Bobby to extremist plot

Bobby Beale has finally found some inner peace after deciding to convert to Islam in EastEnders, but viewers think that his happiness is about to be shattered spectacularly by Dennis Mitchell.

After unlawfully killing his sister Lucy and spending time in juvenile detention, Bobby has struggled to adjust to life back in the Square after his release - a place with so many scary and unsettling memories.

Dennis Mitchell: Not exactly Mr Nice Guy (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders fans fear 'honour killing' for Iqra after Suki threat

After suffering from visions of his dead sister, Bobby eventually found some solace in the Islam religion and plans to convert in upcoming scenes this week.

Wouldn't be surprised if that demon seed was searching something terrorism related.

But viewers predict those pesky scriptwriters won't make things plain sailing for the teenager.

In fact, they fear the worst for Bobby, after Dennis was seen tampering with his laptop.

What WAS Dennis up to? (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders' Max Bowden shares holiday photos

On Tuesday (February 4), Bobby left his computer open on the table, and viewers were aghast when Dennis jumped on it with an evil smirk on his face.

Fans of the BBC soap are now convinced that Bobby could be set up for terrorism charges after Dennis Googled extremist material.

One wrote: "Wouldn't be surprised if that demon seed was searching something terrorism related, in order to set Bobby up. #EastEnders."

Wouldn’t be surprised if that demon seed was searching something terrorism related, in order to set Bobby up.#EastEnders — Me vs 🌍 (@Miss_CherryBaby) February 4, 2020

And Denny is one nasty piece of work. I bet he searched some things on the internet to make Bobby look guilty off maybe planning an attack or something.

Seriously doubt Shirley will agree with what he's doing.#EastEnders — Lydia (@MacElmo) February 4, 2020

#EastEnders bet Dennis did searches like How to Make a bomb, how to strap of a suicide vest, how to I kill infidels on Bobby's laptop and will leave them for others to find. Naughty toxic Denny. Bloomin epic. — Wilbur B-W Esq. (@Wilbur37189215) February 4, 2020

Genuinely worried he’s gonna frame him for ‘conspiring to terrorism’ which will FILL me with rage. — Easstenders (@_easstenders_) February 4, 2020

Dennis looking up something on Bobby’s computer. Uh oh.... i smell racism... #eastenders — Easstenders (@_easstenders_) February 4, 2020

Another said: "Denny is one nasty piece of work. I bet he searched some things on the internet to make Bobby look guilty of maybe planning an attack or something."

A third agreed, adding: "Bet Dennis did searches like 'how to make a bomb', 'how to strap on a suicide vest', 'how to kill infidels' on Bobby's laptop and will leave them for others to find. Naughty toxic Denny. Bloomin' epic."

"Dennis... I swear to god, if you're about to search extremist [bleep] to get Bobby into trouble... Queen Sharon didn't raise you to be a racist!" fumed another, while one more said: "Genuinely worried he's going to frame him for 'conspiring to terrorism' which will FILL me with rage."

Face of pure evil?! (Credit: BBC)

Dennis is having a hard time himself of late, after finding out his mum Sharon was cheating on his step-dad Phil with Keanu Taylor.

Viewers know that Bobby accidentally hurt Dennis last week, when he pushed Dennis back to defend Sharon and made him hit his head on a coffee table.

Will Dennis seek revenge by ruining Bobby's conversion?

Do you think Dennis is capable of linking Bobby Beale to terrorism? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!