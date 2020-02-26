EastEnders fans demand a 'miraculous recovery' for Daniel because they don't want him to die

Viewers of EastEnders have begged the BBC soap to let dying Daniel Cook live.

Jean Slater's boyfriend is due to lose his battle to cancer any day now, but those watching from home have demanded a 'miraculous recovery' for the character because they don't want him to die.

Dying Daniel celebrated Valentine's Day with Jean (Credit: BBC)

In bittersweet scenes on Tuesday night (February 25), Daniel proved that, even near the end, he's always thinking of Jean.

He told her: "I'm not letting go, until I know you're going to be okay."

On Thursday (February 27), viewers will see Daniel persuading Jean to go to her oncology appointment where she is overwhelmed to find her scan has come back clear.

Jean cries happy tears when she gets the all-clear (Credit: BBC)

But on her return home, Jean lies to Daniel, saying she has to wait longer for the results.

Mo soon puts her foot in it, however, and reveals the truth to Daniel.

Can we PLEASE have a miraculous recovery? Daniel is a brilliant character.

As Jean and Daniel sit in the Square gardens together, she heads off to get him a drink but, when she returns, she is left shocked by what she finds...

Warning: you'll need a box of tissues. Make that two boxes.

Viewers have loved to see the relationship grow between Daniel and Jean (Credit: BBC)

Earlier this month, soap fans were left in tears when dying Daniel proved his love for Jean in romantic early Valentine's Day scenes.

When Jean returned home from the shops, she walked into the living room to find Daniel surrounded by rose petals, red love-heart balloons, and streamers, while love songs played in the background.

Fans were left in emotional turmoil when Daniel said: "This shows you how much I love you."

He went on to to say that: "There's no one I would rather be with when I die."

Daniel spent his last Valentine's Day with Jean (Credit: BBC)

Sadly, Daniel is set to die very soon.

But fans, who have fallen for Daniel's dry sense of humour just like Jean has, are desperate for the character not to be killed off.

Writing on Twitter one said: "Can we PLEASE have a miraculous recovery? @AdrianEdmondson is by far the best addition to the cast in a long time. Daniel is a brilliant character. Going to be gutted."

Another agreed, writing: "Daniel and Jean are a great couple together, they bring humour to EastEnders. Find a miracle cure for him or misdiagnosis. He's funny."

A third begged: "Please keep Daniel going. Him and Jean are my favourites. They make me laugh so much and inject much needed humour into the show."

"Please don't let Daniel die, he's bloody hilarious," typed another, while one more said: "Daniel should have a twin even more outrageous than he is. Bring the actor back!"

Secret twin? Now there's an idea!

