Bleu Landau is 'sad' his EastEnders journey has come to an end

Bleu Landau feels "sad" his EastEnders journey has come to an end, but has thanked the cast and crew for an "amazing four-and-a-half years".

The 14-year-old actor's character Dennis Rickman was tragically killed off on Friday's episode (February 21), which drew the BBC One soap's 35th anniversary week of episodes to a close, after he was trapped in a room on the Carters' boat party on the River Thames, and drowned as the boat was sinking.

Bleu's character Denny Rickman was tragically drowned (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders fans furious as Dennis Rickman is killed

Bleu wrote on Instagram: "Dennis The Menace Rickman RIP, what an amazing 4 an arf years you've given me, 222 episodes and an experience I will never forget!

"Big thanks to the cast and crew at @bbceastenders for all your helpand support over the years, I have made some life long friends.

"Sad that it's come to an end but now on to new beginnings and am excited to see what future holds. Bleu (sic)."

Read More: Which days is EastEnders on this week?

Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) had trapped Denny in a room on the boat before it started to sink, and despite his attempts to save him, the youngster couldn't be revived after being taken to dry land.

While some fans were left devastated that another young EastEnders character was killed off, show boss Kate Oates insists Denny's demise had been "very well thought out".

She said: "When we discussed this - and it's true of any soap or drama - you want consequence.

Sad that it’s come to an end but now on to new beginnings

"That is the main thing that comes out of the death we are seeing. It is where it goes, it's the people who are left behind and the story that it generates. It is very well thought out."

But Kate said not everyone agreed about the plot, admitting there were "a lot of arguments" about Denny's death.

Bleu first appeared on EastEnders in 2015 (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders introduces first deaf character to help Ben Mitchell deal with hearing loss

Speaking before it was revealed that Denny would die, she added: "There is something almost Greek about this particular person as it could be argued that it's been set up for quite some time.

"We discussed it in depth and actually had a lot of arguments about it. The conference room is a vibrant place."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.