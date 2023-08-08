Yolande on EastEnders against soap background and logo (Credit: BBC/Composite: ED!)
EastEnders: Yolande actress Angela Wynter’s real age as fans shocked how little she’s changed

How old is actress Angela Wynter?

By Joel Harley

Last night’s episode of EastEnders saw Yolande Trueman return to the streets of Walford for the first time in six years. The soap icon, played by Angela Wynter, was last seen on the show in 2017.

Yolande left the show in 2008 – leaving Patrick for a life in Birmingham – but returned briefly in 2017. Her reappearance last night (Monday, August 7) came with a shock for Patrick, as she revealed that things had fallen apart with her partner, and she’d been thrown out of their house.

Angela Wynter as Yolande in EastEnders
Angela Wynter played Yolande in EastEnders from 2003 to 2017 (Credit: BBC)

Yolande returns to Walford – with a shock for Patrick

Patrick was stunned when Yolande asked if she could move back in with him. While Patrick turned her down, it was revealed that they had slept together during his recent visit, earlier this year.

After finding out that Yolande had cheated on him with Patrick, her partner threw her out. Now Yolande is back and hoping to make a second go at it with Patrick – but is he willing?

Yolande and Denzel on EastEnders
Yolande returned to Walford in last night’s episode of the show (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans shocked at character’s youthful looks

As last night’s episode aired, fans took to Twitter (now X) to share their reactions. Viewers were overjoyed to see Yolande back – and stunned by how little she seems to have changed over the years.

“Yolande does not look a single second older than she did in 2008, ageless iconic Queen of the Square,” wrote one fan.

“Yolande just never ages. Please make her a permanent character,” commented another.

“Yolande hasn’t aged!” exclaimed a third.

Indeed, Yolande’s looks appear much the same as they did during her heyday on the soap. But how old is actress Angela Wynter, who plays Yolande?

Yolande and Patrick Trueman sit in The Vic in EastEnders drinking cocktails
Yolande and Patrick were briefly reunited in 2017, before she disappeared again (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

How old is actress Angela Wynter?

Angela Wynter is 66 years old, having being born in July 1957. She is most well-known for playing Yolande Trueman, but has a long and varied career outside of EastEnders.

During her absence from EastEnders, she appeared in episodes of Call the Midwife, Casualty, Holby City, Death in Paradise, and the 2019 film Last Christmas.

Will Patrick LEAVE Walford For Yolande? 🧳 | EastEnders

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

