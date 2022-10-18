EastEnders wins big at the Inside Soap Awards and fans are all saying the same thing

Last night’s Inside Soap Awards (Monday, October 17, 2022), saw EastEnders win five big awards, including that of Best Soap.

After missing out on a win at this year’s NTAs, EastEnders fought back to have their name on the trophy once more.

Now, fans have all been left saying the same thing after their win.

EastEnders at the Inside Soap Awards

Soap stars across the country came together yesterday, to celebrates their successes at this year’s Inside Soap Awards.

It was EastEnders who were left celebrating the most wins of the night, as the BBC soap took home five awards.

The biggest win was that of Best Soap, one they lost to Emmerdale just last week at the NTAs.

After reclaiming their title, Gillian Wright also helped the soap bag some awards as she won the award for Best Actress and contributed to the Best Showstopper award.

Heather Peace, who plays Suki’s love interest, Eve Unwin, also picked up an award for Best Newcomer, whilst Lacey Turner won the award for All-Time Icon.

After their big wins, the cast could be seen celebrating their successes together.

Fans have praised the soap

After hearing of EastEnders’ win, fans of the soap have all been left saying that the soap finally got what it deserves.

One fan tweeted: “EastEnders and Heather Peace finally getting the recognition they deserve and cleaning up at the Inside Soap Awards as they should.”

Another wrote: “‘EastEnders dominates Inside Soap Awards’ – IT’S ABOUT [BLEEP] TIME!”

Congratulating Gillian, Heather and Lacey, one viewer exclaimed: “Amazing ladies! Many congratulations, massively deserved!”

Another commented: “Well deserved to all the winners and EE best soap.”

Lacey Turner won All Time Icon

The Stacey Slater actress won a new award for All Time Icon.

The award celebrated her huge contribution to the soap, ever since she first arrived in Albert Square in 2004.

Since then, Lacey has gone on to be involved in many serious storylines including Stacey’s bipolar journey and Archie’s murder.

She’s also portrayed a beautiful relationship between Stacey and her mum, Jean, with Gillian and Lacey sharing a bond off screen too.

Do you think that this award was well deserved?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

