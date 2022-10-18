EastEnders background and logo with Gillian Wright smiling
EastEnders wins big at the Inside Soap Awards and fans are all saying the same thing

It's about time!

By Tamzin Meyer
| Updated:

Last night’s Inside Soap Awards (Monday, October 17, 2022), saw EastEnders win five big awards, including that of Best Soap.

After missing out on a win at this year’s NTAs, EastEnders fought back to have their name on the trophy once more.

Now, fans have all been left saying the same thing after their win.

EastEnders Gillian Wright smiling whilst holding two Inside Soap Awards
Gillian picked up two awards (Credit: SplashNews.com)

EastEnders at the Inside Soap Awards

Soap stars across the country came together yesterday, to celebrates their successes at this year’s Inside Soap Awards.

It was EastEnders who were left celebrating the most wins of the night, as the BBC soap took home five awards.

The biggest win was that of Best Soap, one they lost to Emmerdale just last week at the NTAs.

After reclaiming their title, Gillian Wright also helped the soap bag some awards as she won the award for Best Actress and contributed to the Best Showstopper award.

Heather Peace, who plays Suki’s love interest, Eve Unwin, also picked up an award for Best Newcomer, whilst Lacey Turner won the award for All-Time Icon.

After their big wins, the cast could be seen celebrating their successes together.

EastEnders Heather Pearce smiling
Heather won Best Newcomer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans have praised the soap

After hearing of EastEnders’ win, fans of the soap have all been left saying that the soap finally got what it deserves.

One fan tweeted: “EastEnders and Heather Peace finally getting the recognition they deserve and cleaning up at the Inside Soap Awards as they should.”

Another wrote: “‘EastEnders dominates Inside Soap Awards’ – IT’S ABOUT [BLEEP] TIME!”

Congratulating Gillian, Heather and Lacey, one viewer exclaimed: “Amazing ladies! Many congratulations, massively deserved!”

Another commented: “Well deserved to all the winners and EE best soap.”

EastEnders Lacey Turner smiling at the Inside Soap Awards
Lacey won the award from All-Time Icon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lacey Turner won All Time Icon

The Stacey Slater actress won a new award for All Time Icon.

The award celebrated her huge contribution to the soap, ever since she first arrived in Albert Square in 2004.

Since then, Lacey has gone on to be involved in many serious storylines including Stacey’s bipolar journey and Archie’s murder.

She’s also portrayed a beautiful relationship between Stacey and her mum, Jean, with Gillian and Lacey sharing a bond off screen too.

Do you think that this award was well deserved?

Read more: Who is in the cast of EastEnders 2022? Meet the full line-up

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Do you think that EastEnders deserved the win? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

