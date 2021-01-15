EastEnders character Jean recorded a video for her family telling them her cancer had returned, and she didn’t want treatment. But will she die?

Recently, Jean Slater discovered she had a lump on her breast and immediately feared her cancer had returned.

Earlier his week, she went to see the doctor and told her she knew the cancer was back.

Jean could tell her cancer had returned (Credit: BBC)

The doctor assured her not to worry until they had the results back. But when she returned to take Jean for the test, Jean had gone.

EastEnders: Will Jean die?

In last night’s episode (Thursday, January 15), It was Jean’s birthday. At the salon, she spoke to Sheree about Daniel and his illness.

At the end of the episode, she went home and recorded a video for her family saying that her cancer is back. Jean explained that although she hasn’t had a test, she told them she could feel it had returned.

She told them she didn’t want treatment this time, as she can’t go through it again.

Jean recorded a video for her family explaining the cancer is back (Credit: BBC)

Jean said she was taking a leaf out of Daniel’s book, taking the painkillers and taking each day as it comes, and doing what she wants.

She ended the video telling her family that she loved them all, but needed to do what’s right for her.

Whilst it’s not been revealed what will happen to Jean, fans were heartbroken by the scenes.

I just adore Jean she broke my heart tonight. #Eastenders 💔 — Brighdin Mc Elwee (@BrighdinMcElwee) January 15, 2021

Fuck me Jean breaks my heart over and over again on #Eastenders — ellemcclean (@ellemcclean28) January 15, 2021

OMG Jean believes her cancer has returned, and plans to die her way and not get treatment. I'm crying. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/5nCXUb0kVK — Johnathon (@soapwikijohn) January 15, 2021

Jean’s cancer storyline

Jean was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in January 2019.

She decided to have chemotherapy and at the sessions she met Daniel Cook. Jean and Daniel didn’t get on at first but soon sparked a friendship.

However Daniel soon decided not to carry on with treatment.

Daniel soon faked his death to stop Jean falling in love with him, before he died.

Daniel and Jean met at chemotherapy (Credit: BBC)

However a few months later, Jean found out he was still alive and the two spent time together.

In February last year, Daniel forced Jean to go to her oncology appointment to get the results of her MRI.

At the appointment, Jean was told her MRI was clear. But she broke down in tears knowing Daniel would give up, hearing Jean’s cancer had gone.

Later, Daniel found out about Jean’s results. The two of them went out and sat down on a bench in Albert Square.

However Daniel ended up dying on the bench, leaving Jean heartbroken.

