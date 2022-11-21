In EastEnders tonight (Monday, November 21 2022) Janine ended up falling down the stairs after her 12 week scan.

But will she and the baby be okay?

EastEnders: Janine falls down the stairs

Janine is currently engaged to Mick Carter and the pair are expecting their first child together.

However Janine has taken a lot of joy in winding up Mick’s ex, Linda, with their news.

In tonight’s episode Mick and Janine went for their 12 week scan where they heard their baby’s heartbeat.

Meanwhile back at the pub, Linda and Sharon were running the pub, which was busy due to the World Cup.

When they returned Linda was not happy that she had been left, but Janine quickly showed her the scan.

Mick and Janine went for their 12 week scan (Credit: BBC)

Linda rushed to the back where Janine continued to wind her up, giving her updates on the baby.

Soon Linda left for an appointment and Janine headed out to go wedding dress shopping.

As she walked up the stairs to go to the tube, she caught her foot and fell down.

When she went to get up, she ended up falling back down the stairs.

But will she and the baby be okay?

Will Janine and her baby be okay? (Credit: BBC)

Will Janine and Mick lose their baby?

This week Sharon reminds Mick he needs to be sensitive around Linda when it comes to him and Janine.

Meanwhile Linda spots Janine with the paramedics.

In the midst of the football chaos, Mick loses his phone meaning Linda and Janine can’t contact him.

Despite their differences, Linda misses her appointment with her community payback officer, Murray, so she can be with Janine.

They go to the hospital and at The Vic, Murray goes in looking for Linda.

Elsewhere Shirley finds Mick’s phone. When he finds out what happened to Janine, his stomach turns.

Will Mick and Janine’s baby be okay?

Linda sees Janine with paramedics and tries to call Mick (Credit: BBC)

Later Janine spots Mick and Linda together outside.

When Mick comes back, Janine confronts him about where he’s been, saying she saw him with Linda.

Mick tries to justify his actions but will Janine hear him out?

Could this be the end for the couple?

