EastEnders boss Jon Sen has revealed what will happen to Gray Atkins after he killed Chantelle – will he be found out?

Chantelle Atkins has been trying to escape the violent clutches of her husband Gray for weeks.

Ever since EastEnders returned from lockdown on September 7, Chantelle has been in a perilous situation.

She tried to flee her abuser, but she had to come back to Albert Square after pressure from her husband.

And tonight, in devastating scenes, her abusive husband took her life.

Gray cornering a terrified Chantelle (Credit: BBC)

Gray will try to convince Albert Square he is innocent

Jon told Metro that Gray’s future will depend on whether the Taylor family believe his story.

He explained: “There’s the aftermath for the Taylor family to deal with, when someone dies in these circumstances questions are asked, depending on how the characters feel about Gray and questions about whether they believe his story or not.”

He went on to say that he wanted to create Gary as a multi-dimensional character and prove that an abuser can be anyone.

Jon continued: “Reflecting the complexities behind a character like him, rather than portray him as purely evil, because in trying to humanise it, it stops it feeling too ‘other’ for the audience.

Gray Atkins at a police station following Chantelle’s death (Credit: BBC)

The storyline raises awareness on domestic violence

“We wanted to be very clear that domestic violence like this exists on a sliding scale, the characters and their personalities are much more common than anyone would have you believe – they live amongst us.”

Toby Alexander Smith plays father of two lawyer Gray.

He appeared on Friday’s Loose Women to talk about his shocking upcoming episode.

Here he explained that he hopes to raise awareness around domestic violence.

Toby-Alexander on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Why EastEnders announced Chantelle’s death before airing

EastEnders confirmed the storyline in advance to avoid triggering domestic abuse victims.

Toby noted that he has been working with the charity Women’s Aid throughout the storyline.

The actor told the panel he didn’t even mind if members of the public mistake him for his evil character.

He said: “If it means people are talking about the storyline and calling him out on his behaviour, it’s fine.”

Toby explained: “We were coming from the angle of, ‘What is going to have the biggest impact?’

“We could have left it as a surprise but it could have been a massive trigger for survivors watching it.

“I think it was the safest thing for them to do.”

Women’s Aid provides confidential support. They can be contacted here.

