EastEnders: Why has everyone forgotten about Kush Kazemi?

There’s nothing quite as enraging in soaps as when a beloved character (Kush!) is forgotten about after an exit.

But special mention has to go to EastEnders for practically erasing Kush Kazemi’s existence from the show’s history – just months after he was brutally murdered.

EastEnders appears to have forgotten about Kush Kazemi (Credit: BBC)

From watching the soap these days you would have no idea that Whitney Dean was madly and passionately in love with him.

Nor that they were planning to run away for a new life in Dubai.

It’s like Kush didn’t exist.

And never mind his son Arthur – we’ll just forget that little tidbit – and group him in with Martin Fowler’s ever-growing brood.

The soap has form for this – back when Kush’s brother Shakil was murdered, it took about 10 minutes for bosses to boot his mother out of Walford and forget all about him.

And she didn’t return for Kush either.

Why did Kush have to die in EastEnders?

But this feels different – it’s like Kush had to go – but his storylines live on.

That makes his murder – which hasn’t even been properly investigated – all the more pointless.

Whitney has moved on with secret serial killer Gray – and keeps getting dragged back into his orbit no matter how badly he treats her.

Martin’s already replaced Kush with Zack in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

And even his best mate Martin has moved on. He’s now best pals with Kush 2.0/Zack Hudson.

And now spoilers have revealed how the pair will be mixed up in a shock who’s the daddy baby storyline.

But how novel.

Give it a week and it’s likely we’ll see that Shrimpy has bulked up and taken over Kush’s market stall too.

It doesn’t make sense that any of these characters would have forgotten about Kush so soon.

And it definitely doesn’t make sense that they would have moved on so quickly.

Sort it out, EastEnders. Kush deserved better.

