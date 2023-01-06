Mark Fowler appeared in EastEnders between 1985-2003, with his HIV storyline being a first for the soap.

Who was Mark Fowler and what was his experience with HIV?

Mark was the son of Arthur and Pauline Fowler (Credit: BBC)

Who was Mark Fowler in EastEnders?

Mark Fowler appeared in Walford in 1985, as the son of Arthur and Pauline Fowler.

He was originally played by the actor David Scarboro up until his first exit in 1987.

When Mark Fowler returned to EastEnders in 1990, Todd Carty took over the role.

During his time in Walford, Mark was a courier, market trader and foster carer.

The character left the soap in 2003, with his death being confirmed in 2004.

Mark entered the soap as a troublesome teen (Credit: BBC)

Mark Fowler as a teenage troublemaker

EastEnders’ Mark entered the soap as a troublesome teen in 1985.

During his teenage years, Mark got involved with drugs at the hands of Nick Cotton and joined a racist group called The New Movement.

He was also a suspect for the murder or Reg Cox.

In an act of rebellion, the young lad ran away from home.

Pauline and Arthur eventually found him living in Southend-on-Sea.

Young Mark only returned to Walford on a few occasions after this, ending up in a detention centre.

He was last seen in Walford in 1987 before returning three years later.

David Scarboro sadly ended his own life after leaving the role with the soap later recasting Todd Carty as Mark in 1990.

Mark contracted HIV (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Mark Fowler’s HIV Story – what happened to him?

Mark Fowler returned to Walford in 1990 with a more mature mindset.

He became the first character in the soap to become HIV positive.

He opened up about his diagnosis to close friend, Diane Butcher.

Mark was persuaded by Diane to seek counselling.

He agreed and whilst bitter about his situation at first, felt comforted by the support.

Mark eventually told his parents about his diagnosis but they weren’t very supportive.

Arthur feared that his son would give him HIV, bleaching the house to avoid contracting it.

When Mark’s HIV diagnosis became public, people didn’t have much knowledge of his condition and started avoiding his market stall.

They became scared of contracting HIV from Mark.

In 2003, Mark received the devastating news that the medication he was taking to slow down the progression of his illness had stopped working.

He left Walford on a motorcycle as he accepted his upcoming fate.

In 2004, Martin received the news that Mark had died after being diagnosed with the AIDS related condition, Non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

Now, in 2023, EastEnders will air another HIV storyline which sees Zack Hudson learn to live with HIV in a time of progression, 30 years on from Mark’s original storyline.

Mark had a lot of relationships during his time in Walford (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Mark’s relationships

After being supported by Diane Butcher, Mark falls in love with her and asks her to marry him.

However, Diane rejects him and leaves Walford.

Mark’s next romantic flame was with Rachel Kominski but their relationship ended after Mark told his parents about his HIV.

With this, Mark went back to his old partner, Gill.

Her HIV had turned into AIDS, and she eventually died shortly after the couple’s marriage.

After sometime grieving Gill, Mark moved on to Shelley Lewis.

However, when she wanted to sleep with him, Mark was forced into revealing that he had HIV.

Shelley didn’t take this well and stopped contacting Mark although she later returned to blackmail him into being with her, threatening to make his HIV diagnosis public if he didn’t continue with their relationship.

Mark later marries Ruth Aitken despite her father disowning her after finding out that Mark had HIV.

Mark and Ruth became foster carers and settled down, however they split up when Ruth started turning her attention towards Mark’s cousin, Conor.

Eventually moving on, Mark proposed to Lisa Shaw after finding out that Lisa was pregnant with his baby.

However, baby Louise was actually Phil Mitchell’s daughter.

Mark ended up marrying Lisa but she was unable to stop loving Phil and had an affair with him.

Mark made a few enemies (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Mark Fowler’s rivalries

Mark Fowler made a few enemies during his time in Walford.

Nick Cotton and Mark got into a few sticky situations as they tried to get their own back on each other.

Mark spiked Nick’s drink and caused Nick to fall off the viaduct, just about surviving.

Nick then hired his son Ashley to get pay back on Mark.

Ashley didn’t want to kill Mark so Nick tampered with the breaks of Mark’s motorbike himself.

Ashley didn’t know that his dad had done this and stole Mark’s motorbike.

He ended up getting killed due the brakes not working.

Mark also made an enemy out of Phil Mitchell when he dated Phil’s ex, Lisa.

When Phil got shot, Mark became a suspect.

This rivalry continued until a newly-wed Lisa had been cheating on her husband Mark, with ex Phil.

Mark was heartbroken.

